Salary.com Named to Constellation ShortList for Compensation Management

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com® today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Compensation Management in Q3 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

"Receiving the Constellation ShortList award is a testament to how our data and software innovations are powering advancements in mission critical workforce objectives, including achieving pay equity and transparency," said Salary.com CEO Kent Plunkett. "Today's labor dynamics make it clear that maintaining the status quo is not an option. We're proud of our work with thousands of forward-thinking companies who are committed to getting pay right. We are especially proud to have achieved this honor for the fourth year in a row."

Salary.com's market leading CompAnalyst® SaaS platform accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, provides job description management, and powers accurate, equitable and competitive compensation. In allowing for deep analysis with a few clicks, CompAnalyst helps organizations quickly identify equity issues, flight risks, and other real-time talent intelligence insights that play a key role in winning the war for talent.

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

ABOUT SALARY.COM

Salary.com® is the leading provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. The industry's fastest-growing compensation management company, Salary.com serves over 30,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 45 million employees globally. HR professionals rely on Salary.com's 360° view of their compensation practices so they can efficiently and accurately achieve internal pay equity and adapt to market changes. Salary.com's state-of-the-art CompAnalyst® accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable, and competitive compensation through one intuitive platform. For more information, please visit www.salary.com.

