RxDefine grows executive team with hire of Pujan Kasaju as SVP of Finance and Operations

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxDefine, a leading engagement platform dedicated to educating and empowering healthcare consumers and HCPs, today announced the hire of Pujan Kasaju as SVP of Finance and Operations. In this role, he will lead the finance, accounting, and administrative operations function at RxDefine.

Addition of Kasaju to RxDefine's executive team a key next step for growth

"The addition of Pujan to the executive team is a critical next step for RxDefine's growth," said Ahmed Elsayyad, co-founder and president of RxDefine. "His background in high-growth technology startups and investment management is exactly the combination of skills we need as we enter the company's next phase of growth."

Kasaju brings significant leadership and expertise in strategic finance through his experience in principal investing at Blackstone (NYSE: BX), where he sourced, evaluated, executed, and managed private credit and equity investments across various industries for five years. He is also a proven operator, having previously served in an executive finance capacity within the venture-backed startup ecosystem.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to help shape RxDefine's growth trajectory and inspired by our mission of evolving the healthcare experience for consumers and providers while impacting the lives of everyday people," said Kasaju.

Kasaju holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and BBA/BA/MPA degrees from the University of Texas at Austin.

About RxDefine

RxDefine is a healthcare engagement platform that helps consumers and HCPs find the information and services they need to take the best next action, while also giving brands the data and insights they need to effectively maximize marketing efforts. The RxDefine platform is composed of RxNavigate, a solution that offers consumers a personalized journey to help address their needs via empathetic 1:1 interactions; RxTelehealth, a telehealth solution that allows for a seamless transition from engagement to virtual care; and RxJourney, an analytics tool that connects the dots between online and offline actions to help measure and improve engagement efforts. For more information about RxDefine, visit www.rxdefine.com .

