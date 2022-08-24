People.ai to Reveal Revenue Capabilities for True Visibility at Summer Launch Event

Enterprise revenue intelligence leader to showcase new offerings and expertise at launch event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, the enterprise revenue intelligence leader, today announced its summer product launch event, " Cutting Through the Glare for True Revenue Visibility. " The live, virtual event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11am PT. Product experts from People.ai will share how its latest offerings drive greater efficiency, deeper relationships and clearer visibility.

According to LinkedIn's Global State of Sales 2022 report , sellers today spend only 30% of their time actually selling, making automatic activity data capturing essential for reps to do the most important part of their job. Also noted in the report, 81% of sellers are losing deals from key contacts leaving client or prospect companies, and 45% say incomplete data is their biggest data challenge. Sellers are craving the automatic data capture and clear visibility into their pipelines needed to win deals and generate revenue.

"The voice of our customers is the driving force behind all that we do at People.ai," said Oleg Rogynskyy , CEO of People.ai. "We've listened to them and are excited to release capabilities that will guide their journey and establish a proven path to pipeline that starts with enterprise revenue intelligence."

Attendees can expect a fireside chat with an industry analyst, product overviews, demos and the latest news from People.ai. Speakers will include:

Oleg Rogynskyy, CEO at People.ai

Art Harding , COO at People.ai

Seth Marrs , Principal Analyst at Forrester

Victor Oliveros , VP of Product Management at People.ai

"Engagement Dashboards are fast, fluid, and flexible," said Frankie Panicucci , Sales Operations Generalist at Vonage , on one of the new offerings from People.ai. "We can now easily see if our biggest opportunities are given the appropriate attention, and quickly adjust our actions accordingly."

As organizations start thinking about plans for the next year or prepare for their sales kickoff, this is a can't-miss event to inform annual sales strategies. For more information or to register, please visit People.ai's Late Summer Launch event page.

About People.ai

People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage with in each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, that's why people buy from People.ai. For more information, please visit www.people.ai

