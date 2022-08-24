NRMP's Transition to Residency Conference to be held October 6 - 8, 2022 in Coronado Island

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is pleased to announce the return of its national in-person stakeholder conference, Transition to Residency, on October 6 – 8, 2022 on Coronado Island near San Diego, CA. The conference provides an opportunity for members of the medical education community, including learners, to network, collaborate, and have in-depth conversations about the transition to residency and opportunities for improvement and challenges it faces.

www.nrmp.org (PRNewsfoto/National Resident Matching Prog) (PRNewswire)

"We're looking forward to welcoming attendees to Coronado Island and providing a forum for in-person learning, collaborating, and networking," said NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "In its 70th year of matching, the NRMP has seen numerous improvements and innovative changes, and we are excited to share with conference attendees how the organization has evolved since 1952."

70 Years Strong. The Transition to Residency conference will launch a year-long anniversary campaign that examines how the NRMP has served and supported the medical education community for seven decades and its vision for the next 70 years. Attendees will have the opportunity to reflect on The Match and provide commentaries that may be incorporated into offerings shared with the medical education community throughout the remainder of 2022, through 2023.

Commitment to Equity and Well-Being. This year's conference theme is Illuminating Equity in the Transition to Residency, and the meeting will offer several breakout sessions focused on equity, social and environmental influences on applicant experience and well-being, and innovative projects and research. The meeting also will showcase three nationally recognized speakers who will entice the audience with their personal experiences and share real-life examples for how to improve equity, mental health, and wellness in the workplace:

Cecilia Muñoz served for eight years on President Obama's senior staff, first as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, and then as Director of the Domestic Policy Council, making her the first Hispanic person to serve in the role. Ms. Muñoz is the author of More than Ready: Be Strong and Be you....and Other Lessons for Women of Color on the Rise, an offering of advice and inspiration to women of color in particular about working through fear, facing down detractors, leading with kindness, and being successful-without compromising who you are.

Poppy Jamie is the founder of the mental wellbeing app and corresponding product line Happy Not Perfect – which looks at mindfulness in a new way to guide its 100,000 users to feel happier, calmer, and less anxious. A deeply personal project combining behavioral scientific research, inspiration from her mother, and real life-experience, Ms. Jamie created Happy Not Perfect to inspire and empower people to care about their brains and thoughts with the same vigilance they tend to their faces and bodies.

Shola Richards is the CEO and Founder of Go Together Global™, the best-selling author of Making Work Work, and Go Together, and a civility writer with an enthusiastic worldwide following. Mr. Richards is deeply committed to helping organizations build compassion, competence, and accountability in the workplace. He supports and guides organizations to establish a culture of collective accountability, create action team norms, quicky address toxic behaviors, and improve results throughout an organization.

Online registration for the conference is available until Monday, October 3, 2022. Onsite registration will be available the day of the conference.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1953 to oversee The Match® at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 47,000 registrants, the NRMP also conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 70 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

To schedule an interview with NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, contact media@nrmp.org.

2121 K Street NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20037

www.nrmp.org Email: support@nrmp.org

Toll Free: (866) 653-NRMP Phone: (202) 400-2233

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Resident Matching Program