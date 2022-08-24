Century Communities Reveals Stunning New Model Homes at Skye Canyon in Las Vegas

Grand opening celebration slated for 8/27 in the neighborhoods of Eaglepointe and Marvella

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce four new model homes for tour at its sought-after Skye Canyon development—showcasing brand-new floor plans in the neighborhoods of Eaglepointe and Marvella. A model grand opening is slated for August 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and in total will offer tours of four fully furnished models—two at each community.

Explore Skye Canyon and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SkyeCanyon.

Combined, Eaglepointe and Marvella at Skye Canyon boast six stunning two-story plans, featuring 3 to 6 bedrooms, beautiful open-concept layouts, exceptional craftsmanship, and stylish included fixtures and finishes, including the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Homebuyers will also love access to an array of resort-style amenities, including community parks, a pool, and a fitness center.

"We're excited to have homebuyers tour and experience these new model homes, showcasing the versatile range of floor plans that we have between our Eaglepointe and Marvella neighborhoods in Skye Canyon," said Robb Beville, Nevada Division President. "This is also a great opportunity for buyers and agents to explore available new homes and learn about special offers, as well as check out the incredible community amenities that this development boasts."

More About Eaglepointe at Skye Canyon:

Spacious two-story homes with elegant and functional features like standard courtyards, dens, large lofts and more!

3 single-family floor plans from the high $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms, 2-bay garage

Up to 2,328 square feet

Large lofts, dens and standard courtyards

Models of the Residence 2328 (new!) and Residence 2126 floor plans

Sales Center:

10547 Valetta Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89166

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Eaglepointe.

More About Marvella at Skye Canyon:

Beautiful two-story homes with contemporary open-concept layouts, generous lofts and more!

3 single-family floor plans from the mid $400s

3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms, 2-bay garage

Up to 2,114 square feet

Prime location in northwest Las Vegas near Highway 95, the 215 freeway, Mt. Charleston and Paiute Golf Resort

Models of the popular Residence 2114 and Residence 1859 floor plans

Sales Center:

8634 Felker Street

Las Vegas, NV 89166

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Marvella.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 702-936-3020.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, Contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303-558-7352

Alyson.Benn@centurycommunities.com

