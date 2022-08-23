InteliChart to exhibit at the 2022 Community Health Institute (CHI) & EXPO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, a leading patient engagement and consumer healthcare provider, will be exhibiting at the 2022 Community Health Institute (CHI) & Expo in Chicago, IL, from August 28-30 at booth #337. The event, hosted by the National Association of Community Health Centers, is the largest gathering of health center clinicians, executives, and consumer board members passionate about advocating for the betterment of community health.

"We're excited to attend the CHI & EXPO again this year and showcase how we're helping community health centers nationwide improve the health outcomes of their patients," said Gary Hamilton, CEO at InteliChart. "Our Healthy Outcomes platform allows organizations to use one vendor for all their patient engagement needs. Managing the entire patient journey from a single place not only creates a cohesive care experience for patients, but also allows organizations to focus on patient care, rather than manual administrative tasks."

InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform helps community health centers better serve their populations with integrated, patient-centric technology that promotes proactive care. The platform was designed to empower patients at every stage of their healthcare journey, from the first appointment to the post-visit survey, with tools designed to be accessible and easy-to-use.

Of particular interest to attendees will be InteliChart's industry-leading solutions for improving population health:

Patient Activate: A population health solution that fully integrates with other InteliChart services to create "set and forget" campaigns that streamline care education, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes, particularly among community health's high-risk patients.

Patient Survey: An automated survey solution that helps organizations keep their finger on the pulse of patient satisfaction and outcomes that is easy to customize to patient populations.

Patient eHealth: An affordable, easy-to-implement solution that integrates seamlessly with a center's existing workflows, creating a smooth experience for providers and patients.

At this year's exhibit, InteliChart staff will be prepared to discuss engagement challenges specific to community health centers and offer solutions that can be tailored to the populations they serve. The booth will also feature live demonstrations of the Healthy Outcomes platform and how its features work together to improve population health and support UDS reporting.

"We're proud of our proven record of success with community health centers. Our platform of patient engagement solutions provides these facilities with exactly what they need to engage with their highest risk patients. Through powerful automation, it's easy to filter and identify high-risk populations and automatically deliver information that encourages better health outcomes," said Craig Allen, InteliChart's VP of Sales.

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth.

Located in Charlotte, NC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 75 million patients. We integrate with 35-plus EHR products and deliver single integration API access to all the solutions on our Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

