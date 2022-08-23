Fairlight Asset Management Optimizes Front-to-Back Operations with SS&C

Australia's equity manager is the latest firm to join 50+ asset managers leveraging Eze Eclipse in APAC

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Fairlight Asset Management, a Sydney, Australia–based global equity manager, has selected Eze Eclipse as its front-to-back investment management platform. The emerging asset manager is the latest firm to join over 50 asset managers of all sizes leveraging Eze Eclipse in APAC.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C) (PRNewswire)

"When we set out to upgrade our existing workflows, we were looking for a provider to help streamline operations and scale business," said Ian Carmichael, Senior Portfolio Manager and Partner at Fairlight. "Eze Eclipse fits our needs perfectly. The all-in-one front-to-back solution is helping us optimize our team's activities and the tightly integrated and easy-to-use compliance engine simplifies managing global portfolios."

Eze Eclipse features 60 pre-built compliance rule templates and allows firms to build custom rules to accommodate unique restrictions. The system is also helping Fairlight reconcile its full investment book of record daily.

"We are excited to work with Fairlight to help the team grow their strong portfolio," said Michael Hutner, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "We have a long history of servicing clients across APAC and are proud to support this expanding market. Eze Eclipse is ideally suited to support emerging and growing managers. We continue to make significant investments in the platform, regularly releasing new features to meet our clients' needs."

Since its launch in the APAC market in 2019, Eze Eclipse has become a top choice for investment technology for emerging hedge funds and institutional managers across the Asia Pacific and was named "Best Cloud Tech Provider - Public" at the HFM Asia Services Awards 2021 for exceptional innovation, customer service, and business performance.

SS&C has continued to build on its investment management offerings in APAC. SS&C Eze officially launched in Japan in June, with Hiroki Allen taking over operations. SS&C Eze is Tokyo Metropolitan Authority's Qualified Outsourcing Provider, supporting emerging and growing managers launching funds in the region. In addition, SS&C Eze continues to grow its managed services across APAC.

About Fairlight Asset Management

Fairlight Asset Management is an employee-owned boutique firm investing exclusively in global equity markets. We are focused on contributing to superior investment outcomes for our clients through exceptional performance. Our team take an ethically-aware, quality-driven approach to investing, dedicated to deep fundamental research of both the quantitative and qualitative aspects of investee companies. Principals invest the majority of their liquid assets in the business and the fund itself in order to maximise alignment with investors and partners.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE: SS&C

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SS&C