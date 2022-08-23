Empowered by digital economy, Western China (Chongqing) Science City gains fresh growth steam in industrial development

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Smart China Expo is held in southwest China's Chongqing from August 22 to 24. Western China (Chongqing) Science City brought 112 exhibits from more than 60 enterprises, displaying 5 chips and many new products developed in the fields of integrated circuits and core components.

As the new model of Chongqing's laboratories and the new force of national laboratories created by Western China (Chongqing) Science City, Jinfeng Laboratory has completed the expert review by the first batch of scientific research teams. (PRNewswire)

On the first day of the event, Western China (Chongqing) Science City signed contracts for key projects such as SAIC Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center and Chongqing Intelligent and Connected Automobile Innovation Center, with a total investment of over 30 billion yuan, involving fields like life and health, software and intelligent and connected automobiles.

In addition to leveraging the platform of the Smart China Expo, the Western China (Chongqing) Science City has continued to increase the introduction of talents, and promote the upgrading of the business environment through cutting red tapes and enriching services to help enterprises grow faster. The science city has rolled out a set of preferential policies to lure inbound inflow of talents, innovation, industry and finance across the world so as to create an innovation-empowered new engine in its development.

In recent years, Western China (Chongqing) Science City has centered on digital industrialization and industrial digitalization. It has rolled out the strategic action plan for innovation-driven development led by big data intelligence and accelerated the transformation of traditional industries into high-end, intelligent and green ones to turn scientific and technological innovation into the booster for industrial transformation and upgrading.

High-tech and emerging sectors are major features of the city's industrial layout, with a focus on building advanced manufacturing industry agglomeration, especially gathering steam on becoming a high ground in intelligent and connected new energy vehicles.

From January to July this year, the output value of digital economy in the core area of Western China (Chongqing) Science City reached 139.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year expansion of 12 percent. The number of high-tech enterprises climbed by 103, with a growth rate of 75 percent. The number of scientific research institutions rose by 48, and 78 enterprises carried out 138 intelligent transformations, and 8 intelligent factories and 20 digital workshops were built. The science city's automobile industry maintained rapid growth, with its output value increasing by 64.7 percent over one year ago.

According to the plan, the science city will basically form a coordinated development pattern of intelligent and connected new energy vehicle, intelligent transportation, intelligent facilities and smart city. A whole industry ecosystem featuring automobiles, roads, cloud computing, networks and maps will be in place initially. The intelligent and connected new energy automobile industry will be one of the top performers in China. Meanwhile, a demonstration base of intelligent and connected new energy vehicle industry high-quality development in western China will be built in the science city.

