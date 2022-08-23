ATMOFIZER TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECEIVES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FROM USPTO

Patent focused on modular application for residential and commercial air handling systems

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) (OTCQB: ATMFF) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO") has issued a Notice of Allowance for new claims related to the Company's air and water purification technology.

The allowed patent application, titled, "Ultra-Fine Particle Aggregation, Neutralization and Filtration" (US Patent Application No. 11,291,939) provides broad protection for important aspects of Atmofizer's air purification technology.

"This is a tremendous step in our evolution, being able to apply our technology to the HVAC industry in the United States with a strong business case to improve air quality and reduce energy protected by a US patent", said Olivier Centner CEO. "Most residential and commercial buildings cannot be retrofit to accommodate HEPA without re-sizing the ductwork in the walls and ceilings so we see this as being a tremendous solution that is easy to implement and cost effective."

The recent Notice of Allowance from the USPTO is directed to a new design that delivers ultra-fine particle agglomeration and nanoparticle reduction performance in larger air ducts with faster-moving air, using less parts. The Company plans to market this patent to be licensed by air purification device manufacturers, HVAC suppliers and service companies.

Nanoparticles are so small they are difficult to manage by conventional air filters and purification devices. Agglomeration aggregates particles together to form larger clusters that allow air filters to work more effectively and efficiently. Larger particles allow lower-grade and traditionally less expensive air filters to perform at a higher level, last longer, and require less energy. This can translates into lower operating costs and reduce landfill waste.

"The new technology covered by this Notice of Allowance expands the value and protection for our portfolio of proprietary air-tech intellectual property, enabling Atmofizer to serve a new customer segment beyond air purification primarily focused on pollutants viruses and bacteria", said Whit Pepper, President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We have seen significant interest in customers putting a higher priority on reducing filter costs, energy costs, and having a better environmental footprint, while maintaining high levels of air quality. There is particular demand in Europe, where energy costs are skyrocketing and environmental sustainability is a more front-of-mind socially and politically."

"Additionally, this new evolution of our nanoparticle reduction technology handles larger and faster moving air streams with equivalent performance of our proven A500 systems — using less parts. This is important because it enables agglomeration to be added to pretty much the entire range of manufactured air purification appliances on the market as well as in larger commercial and industrial systems," said Pepper. "We are not going to be in the business of manufacturing components, but rather partnering with leaders in the industry to license our technology into their product lines. The industry told us we needed to hit specific cross-section and velocity targets to have a viable commercial solution in the space, and so we are very excited about the latest developments in results."

The United States HVAC systems market size was estimated at USD $16.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD $17.45 billion in 2022 according to a report by Grand View Research (U.S. HVAC Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Heating, Ventilation, Cooling), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030). Grand View also cited in their report increased focus on energy efficiency in HVAC systems. "Furthermore the U.S. government also offers rewards to promote low power consumption or the use of renewable energy sources. On account of rising concerns regarding global warming, standards established by the U.S. government to keep a check on HVAC systems operations will play a pivotal role in driving demand."

About Atmofizer Technologies Inc.

Atmofizer's consumer and industrial solutions are based on its patent-protected and patent pending technology for ultrafine particle agglomeration and neutralization. This capability creates a revolutionary and more efficient method for addressing the wide range of dangerous nano-scale particles, viruses and bacteria that are too small to be effectively managed by conventional HEPA filters and ultraviolet lights. Atmofizer plans to disrupt the air treatment industry by improving air safety and purification efficiency while lowering customers' operational costs.

Atmofizing air refers to the process of using ultrasonic acoustic waves to agglomerate (cluster together) small particles into a larger target that is then radiated by ultraviolet light to neutralize their harmful properties, making the air you breath less hazardous to your health. Using units that atmofize air in tandem with HEPA filters can make the HEPA filters work more efficiently, enable the use of a less-powerful filter and result in a cleaner and longer-lasting filter that reduces operating costs and is less of a health hazard to clean or replace.

Atmofizer is patent-pending and patent-protected sole source of technology to atmofize air and is applying its proprietary technology in consumer and industrial air purification products currently manufactured under the Atmofizer brand, as well as in retail and commercial devices produced by other companies that integrate Atmofizer technology into their own products under license. Atmofizer's owned and licensed product lines include wearable, portable and mobile use for personal air treatment, as well as larger systems to handle higher air volumes for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential applications.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, the granting of US Patent Application No. 11,291,939 and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable laws and governmental regulations relating to its commercial products; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having only a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

