AOTMP® Announces Telecom Expense Management Industry Must Change Article Series

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTMP® announced its agenda for an eight-part article series to bring awareness to telecom expense management (TEM) industry growth opportunities and to offer a prescriptive action plan to affect positive change. $4+ trillion is being spent globally on telecom, mobility, and IT products, services, and solutions each year, yet growth in the telecom expense management (TEM) segment of the industry is stagnate and fraught with customer satisfaction conflict. Only a handful of TEM vendors have revenue over $50 million and growth is largely achieved through customer churn. Customers seek new levels of performance, yet they base success on a decades-old value proposition of cost savings dependent on recurring invoicing errors.

"Addressing the supply and demand sides of the industry, this article series challenges the status quo for the industry and charts a clear path forward with benefits for all," said Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President

The series overview is available now with articles publishing through December as follows:

Part 1 – The Industry ( September 2022 )

Part 2 – Value Beyond Cost Savings ( September 2022 )

Part 3 – The Buy and Sell Process ( October 2022 )

Part 4 – The Dichotomy of Savings ( October 2022 )

Part 5 – The Buyer and Seller Relationship ( November 2022 )

Part 6 – Building a Center of Excellence ( November 2022 )

Part 7 – Message to the Buyers ( December 2022 )

Part 8 – Message to the Sellers ( December 2022 )

The series is supported by AOTMP® Industry Growth Partners committed to:

Improving the buy-sell process

Developing stronger vendor-customer partnerships

Focusing on creating or realizing value beyond cost savings

Partnering with their vendors or with their business customers to build a world-class telecom and mobility management environment

Identifying buyer and seller improvement and growth opportunities for each other

Significant opportunity is right in front of us if the industry works together to affect change. It starts with one vendor and one buyer, then two vendors and two buyers, and builds from there.

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility, and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.

