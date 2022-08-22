Life Sciences Executive, Wayne Shepherd, Joins Grenova as Global Vice President of Sales

New Global VP of Sales to Drive Expansion of Green Technology for Lab Consumables

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenova, the innovative manufacturer of green technology for lab consumables, announced today that Wayne Shepherd has been appointed Global Vice President of Sales. Shepherd joins Grenova during a period of explosive growth as the organization expands operations to meet a dramatic increase in demand for automated, high-throughput pipette tip and microwell plate washers. As a leader in the life sciences industry with 20 years of experience, he will drive Grenova's growth as it provides patented technology to labs around the world.

"It's an honor to join Grenova as we push the life sciences industry into the future by finding innovative ways to reuse plastic consumables to protect the environment while cutting costs and creating supply chain resilience," said Shepherd. "Grenova is leading this charge with the only green technology capable of washing and reusing plastic consumables to make labs smarter, greener, and cleaner."

Prior to joining Grenova, Shepherd served as Vice President of Health Systems and Vice President of Sales – East at AccuVein, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BG Medicine, Regional Sales Director at Abbott, Diabetes Management Consultant at Medtronic Diabetes, Area Manager and Regional Trainer at Novartis, and founder and president of Commonwealth Consulting. He has extensive experience and a consistent record of outstanding performance in corporate management, business development, and executive leadership. Shepherd has successfully built and defended market positions in the capital, disposable, and medical device spaces within both the acute and non-acute markets.

"Team Grenova is proud to call Wayne Shepherd a Grenovian," said Ali Safavi, founder and CEO of Grenova. "Wayne defines the values of Grenova and is the type of leader that is driven by an unwavering sense of purpose. Best of all, he's always ready to collaborate with others in the lab industry and is committed to reimagining what is possible when labs wash and reuse their plastic consumables."

Today, Grenova's tip washers are implemented in the largest domestic and international labs around the world and are relied upon by NIH, NCI, and the CDC. Partner labs report a dramatic reduction in plastic pipette tip consumption by 90 percent, resulting in significant cost savings while dramatically cutting plastic waste.

About Grenova

Founded in 2014, Grenova™ is an innovative company that is revolutionizing lab consumables through high-quality waste reduction solutions. Grenova's mission is to lower costs in the laboratory industry and reduce biohazard waste in the environment by delivering groundbreaking approaches in dealing with plastic consumables. Grenova's existing products include the TipNovus™ family of pipette tip-washing solutions for labs such as the Automated TipNovus (ATN) Package, a fully integrated tip-washing solution; the TipLumis™ family of HEPA-filtered, temperature-controlled, UV-sanitized tip storage solutions; GrenoClean, a proprietary and scientifically validated cleaning solution; and Purus by Grenova™, a novel microwell plate cleaner. For more information, visit https://www.grenovasolutions.com/.

