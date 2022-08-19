Foot Locker, Inc. and Fanatics Team Up to Expand Licensed Sports Product Offering for Fans

Partnership brings together two dynamic forces in sport and sneaker culture

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) ("Foot Locker"), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, announce a new long-term connected inventory partnership that will significantly broaden the officially-licensed fan gear and merchandise assortment available online to Foot Locker shoppers. Through this new deal, Foot Locker will continue to power the front-end online and mobile customer experience across its portfolio of e-commerce brands, while orders will be fulfilled by Fanatics.

"We are excited to partner with Fanatics as we continue to enrich our assortment, provide more choice to our consumer, and enhance our omni-channel positioning," said Andrew Gray, Executive Vice President, Global Lockers and Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Inc. "Pairing Foot Locker's leadership in sneaker culture with the sports fan and assortment power of Fanatics is a natural fit. Bringing together these two dynamic forces will drive and serve sport and sneaker culture in exciting ways."

Beginning in the fall, shoppers visiting footlocker.com, kidsfootlocker.com, and champssports.com will have access to a significant portion of Fanatics' industry-leading licensed sports merchandise assortment, featuring teams and players from the top leagues and sports properties, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, and NCAA. The collection, with sizing and options for all members of the family, is highlighted by apparel, jerseys, headwear, and hardgoods across a wide-ranging portfolio of brands, such as Fanatics, Nike, adidas, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Pro Standard, and WEAR by Erin Andrews. Fanatics will also extend its hot market and championship collections as part of the deal, featuring products from some of the sports world's biggest moments.

"Fanatics is thrilled to partner with Foot Locker and bring a broad, tailored assortment from its leading product catalogue to online shoppers," said Jack Boyle, Fanatics Commerce Global Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer. "Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports are trusted, respected consumer brands and we're delighted to now offer Fanatics' customers an incredible selection of quality fan gear for all members of the family."

About Foot Locker, Inc.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, Foot Locker, Inc.'s purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information, please visit footlocker-inc.com .

About Fanatics

Fanatics, Inc. is the ultimate one-stop sports fan destination that ignites and harnesses the passion of fans and maximizes the presence and reach for preeminent sports partners globally. Leveraging long-standing relationships with more than 900 sports properties, a database of more than 80 million consumers worldwide and a trusted brand name, Fanatics is furthering its innovation across the sports landscape by building the leading global digital sports platform, complete with offerings including licensed merchandise, physical and digital trading cards and collectibles and online gambling and iGaming.

