Trella Health Ranks No. 1698 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 366%, Trella was Ranked in the Top 33% Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. revealed that Trella Health was No. 1698 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment— independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure on the Inc. 5000 list.

"Trella has achieved substantial growth as a business in the past few years, and we are thrilled to make the Inc. 5000 list," stated Scott Tapp, CEO of Trella Health. "Trella continually invests in our team, our customers, and our products, and this ranking reflects how those investments translate into growth. And the best part is, we're just getting started. We have some really exciting product innovation launching in September."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Among the top 5000, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. The full list Inc. 5000 companies can be viewed here.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Over the last two years, Trella was able to achieve significant milestones, despite the challenges of COVID-19. Trella has more than doubled its team, acquired one of its largest competitors, launched a mobile first, purposed built CRM for post-acute providers and suppliers, and received significant funding from investment firms Panoramic Ventures and Cressey & Company. The company will continue to invest in their people-first culture along with the right resources and product capabilities to support healthcare organizations achieve smarter growth and healthier patient outcomes.

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute organizations to drive more effective performance and growth. With market visibility, post-acute organizations can identify the highest-potential referral targets, identify new markets, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

