TheMathCompany welcomes Sean Dwyer as Chief Growth Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois-headquartered leading global data analytics and engineering firm – TheMathCompany – has announced the appointment of Sean Dwyer as Chief Growth Officer to help consolidate the company's leadership in its key markets in North America and Europe.

Sean joins TheMathCompany from Gartner where he served most recently as Vice President - Global Business Sales, Marketing BU Americas, having led progressively complex businesses across Gartner's core IT, HR, and marketing segments. A seasoned business executive, Sean will focus on accelerating TheMathCompany's expansion across its key markets. Sean brings with him a diverse cross-functional expertise across CxO and LOB buying centers that has proven instrumental in his groups' success delivering value-based impact for organizations such as Gartner, CA Technologies and VMware.

Aditya Kumbakonam, Co-founder and Chief Customer and Business Officer of TheMathCompany, said, "TheMathCompany has always been ambitious – ambitious in the pursuit of growth and ambitious in creating elevated experiences for our customers. We welcome Sean to TheMathCompany and look forward to his expertise in helping organizations grow and his passion for creating impactful contributions for customers. We are certain that under his leadership we will scale greater heights and will move closer to our vision of becoming the world's largest problem solver."

Sean Dwyer, Chief Growth Officer of TheMathCompany shared, "TheMathCompany has been consistently doubling in size year-on-year and has seen tremendous growth in the last six years. I look forward to bringing my experience to lead this growth charter while ensuring that we continue to create unmatched value for our customers as a market leader."

TheMathCompany is known for its flagship platform Co.dx that helps businesses across multiple industries to solve problems through low code, custom artificial intelligence applications.

TheMathCompany has more than 50+ Fortune 500 companies as clients across more than 15 industry verticals. It serves customers across sectors like consumer-packaged goods, retail, pharma, automotive, technology, and manufacturing industries in the US, UK, and EU.

Earlier this year TheMathCompany had raised USD 50 million in a funding round led by Brighton Park Capital.

Based in Illinois, TheMathCompany was founded in 2016 by Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam and Anuj Krishna. With a team comprising scientists, data engineers, visualisation experts as well as analysts and consultants, TheMathCompany goes beyond what traditional consultancies, pure-play service providers and IT (information technology) organisations offer in terms of data insights to solve specific problems for companies.

