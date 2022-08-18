OM LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Outset Medical, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Outset Medical investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Outset Medical common stock between September 15, 2020, and June 13, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

OM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company's flagship product, Tablo Hemodialysis System ("Tablo"), would require an additional 510(k) application to be filed with The United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), as defendants had "continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance"; (2) as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) the Company's inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a "shipment hold" and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and /or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Outset Medical during the relevant time frame, you have until September 6, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

