Modern Football Technology Accepted into Growth Factory, Receives Investment

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Football Technology, a football analytics software company, announced today that it received pre-seed investment from Growth Factory and was selected to participate in the second cohort of the Growth Factory accelerator program. This milestone further validates Modern Football Technology's mission to help football coaches at all levels simplify and elevate their use of technology to an elite level. "As we scouted for Sacramento-based venture backable companies with strong teams, traction, and market timing, MFT rose to the top of our applicant list. With MFT's deep understanding of the problem, Growth Factory and our community of investors, partners and mentors are excited to support Christian and team as they help coaches move from data fatigue to football intelligence and beyond," said Rick Spencer, Managing Partner of Growth Factory Ventures.

"We are proud to join the Growth Factory's community of world-class entrepreneurs," said Christian Masegian, CEO and co-founder of Modern Football Technology. "The sports analytics industry is a multi-billion dollar market, and Modern Football addresses the growing needs of coaches, as the profession is flooded with devices and data."

As a participant, Modern Football Technology will receive pre-seed investment, 12 months of structured support, including office space, back-office services, and mentoring, and will be connected to some of the region's most talented, resourceful, and committed people.

About Modern Football Technology: Modern Football Technology is a data management and analytics software company that delivers concise, actionable insights that create competitive advantages on the field and in recruiting. It has developed a software platform that serves as a structure for how coaches collect and extract data. To learn more about Modern Football Technology, visit www.teammofo.com.

About The Growth Factory: The Growth Factory is a nonprofit startup accelerator and venture fund whose mission is to launch and scale high-potential venture-backed companies in the Greater Sacramento region. Growth Factory provides members with capital, tools, and expert mentoring to accelerate founders and their companies from MVP to product-market fit, venture-backed, and beyond. To learn more about Growth Factory, visit www.growthfactory.us.

