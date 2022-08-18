LootMogul and Aftermath Islands Metaverse Form Strategic Metaverse Multi-chain Partnership for Global Sports Fans

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LootMogul and Aftermath Islands Metaverse have announced a multi-chain metaverse partnership that will expedite the adoption of blockchain gaming for sports organizations and athletes and truly deliver an immersive sports fans experience.

Lootmogul Sports Influencer led gaming, NFT, crypto Metaverse (PRNewswire)

LootMogul and Aftermath Islands Metaverse are creating a new virtual island dedicated to sports gaming and are creating unique customized Avatars for celebrities, collegiate and professional athletes allowing them to engage in web3 activities and the Metaverse.

"LootMogul is super excited about this partnership as it will help the global sports community to scale their identity across chains and will drive hyper fan adoption with avatars and personalized lands - create, secure, and customize your digital version with your real-world avatar benefits," said Raj Rajkotia, CEO, LootMogul.

"We are very excited to partner with LootMogul to accelerate their Metaverse activities and bring their programs, celebrities and athletes to Aftermath Islands," said David Lucatch, Managing Director, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. "Today, more than ever, it is imperative that brands and personalities stake their value in blockchain and Metaverse activities as they become the next level of consumer engagement."

Aftermath Islands is led by an experienced group of entrepreneurs, designers, and developers who have worked with some of the world's most recognized and respected brands and institutions, such as Marvel, Paramount, DC Comics, Warner Bros, and more.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform) that is powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, commerce (NFTs), and in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web 2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. For more details, visit: https://lootmogul.com . Create and own your sports metaverse with real-world professional athletes from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, Soccer, etc.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation that is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE: LQID) (OTC: LQAVF) (FRA: 4T51). Aftermath Island Token Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, is a British Virgin Islands corporation

Learn about Aftermath Islands' virtual worlds here and read about how the project is reimagining Metaverse experiences in the future in the project light paper and sizzle reel .

LootMogul Logo (PRNewswire)

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is an open-world, realistic graphic virtual world (PRNewswire)

