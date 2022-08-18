Japan-based construction tech company Log Build chooses Vonage to enhance customer experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, is enabling Japan-based construction tech company Log Build to seamlessly engage with its customers via high-quality live video calls that encourage collaboration on operations and services to enhance the customer experience.

Log Build was founded with the aim of bringing to the world a service that enables truly necessary remote construction management. By integrating the Vonage Video API directly into the Log Build software, the company is able to connect with carpenters and other tradespeople via highly reliable, interactive live video calls, enabling them to reduce the time and expense associated with physical travel to the site.

Log Build has established new forms of remote site visualization apps, such as video communication apps, that enable remote on-site inspections of construction sites (Log Meet); construction site progress and safety management apps using VR (virtual reality) software (Log Walk); and 24-hour site patrols by avatar robots (Log Kun).

"I founded Log Build because even though technology has evolved, I saw from my own experience as a site manager and my position as the owner of a construction company that site management is stuck in analogue. I wanted to bring a service to the world that would realize truly necessary remote construction management," said Kenichi Nakabori, CEO of Log Build.

"When COVID-19 caused restrictions not only to the way the construction industry works, but also to the way people travel and communicate, we turned to Vonage to embed its Video API within our software to make it easy to connect with craftspeople and clients and enable high-quality remote site management of construction sites with innovative video solutions. Powered by the Vonage Video API, Log Build apps allow contractors and other customers to inspect construction sites remotely, from any location, on their preferred device, more smoothly, quickly and safely."

The rise of remote working during and post pandemic has accelerated the adoption of artificial intelligence, augmented reality and VR solutions. In 2021, the global VR market size was valued at USD 21.83 billion and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2022 to 2030. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40% in 2021, which can be attributed to the growing improvements in VR technology.1

"The pandemic drove businesses to accelerate their digital transformation and rethink how they engaged with their customers. Post-COVID, businesses are not reverting to their old ways of offering services but increasing the use of digitalization and adoption of tools like artificial intelligence and video solutions to offer unique customer experiences," said Amitha Pulijala, VP of Product, Platform Services, AI and Video, Vonage. "With the Vonage Communications Platform, we are happy to support innovative businesses like Log Build as they build the future of immersive engagement."

The Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) has more than one million registered developers and offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging, and email services to forward-thinking businesses throughout the Asia-Pacific market and worldwide. Through its partners, Vonage's platform is at the center of many notable transformational projects in the region, and a de facto for startups.

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

