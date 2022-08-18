Five Haber Law Attorneys Recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2023 Edition

David B. Haber, Franchesco Soto, Christopher Utrera, Harold L. Lewis named Best Lawyers in America® for another consecutive year. Jonathan S. Goldstein named for the first time.

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haber Law announces the sixth year that multiple attorneys at the firm are named as Best Lawyers in America® in recognition of their exceptional work. The 2023 edition will feature Managing and Founding Shareholder David B. Haber for his work in Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, and Litigation – Construction; Partner Franchesco (Frank) Soto for his work in Construction Law, Litigation – Construction; Partner Christopher Utrera for his work in Construction Law; Partner Harold L. Lewis for his work in Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Law and Partner Jonathan S. Goldstein for his work in Condominium and Homeowners Association (HOA) law, commercial litigation and construction litigation.

This year, Haber Law celebrates Jonathan S. Goldstein for the first year of recognition for his work representing community associations.

Says Managing and Founding Shareholder at Haber Law, David B. Haber:

"At Haber Law we are known for our dedication to our clients and the important work that we do tirelessly on their behalf. This year, we have continued to add tremendous value to our clients and grown as a firm. We celebrate all our attorneys at Haber Law, especially those that are recognized by this esteemed award."

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry-leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), with over 13 million evaluations received on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world.

About Haber Law

Haber Law is a 25-attorney boutique law firm based in Miami, Florida that has four core practice groups, Complex Business Litigation, Construction Law, including design and construction defects litigation, Real Estate, Finance and Transactional Law, and Condominium Association and HOA Law. Additional practice areas include aviation law, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and family law. The Firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success.

Haber Law is located on the internet at www.haber.law and can be reached at 305-379-2400.

Media Contact: Velocitas Interactive Marketing + PR media@velocitas.com 305.735.9845

URL : https://www.haber.law

View original content:

SOURCE Haber Law