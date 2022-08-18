BlueVoyant Welcomes Seasoned Executives to Advance Commercial Relationships and Strategic Initiatives

Shane Akeroyd appointed vice chairman and Eric Staffin chosen as vice president of strategic development

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , an industry-leading cyber defense company converging internal and external security, today announced that Shane Akeroyd is joining the company's leadership team as a vice chairman. He most recently served as president, Asia Pacific and global head of account management at IHS Markit.

Cybersecurity veterans Shane Akeroyd, left, and Eric Staffin join BlueVoyant in strategic roles (PRNewsfoto/BlueVoyant) (PRNewswire)

Also joining from IHS Markit is Eric Staffin, as vice president of strategic development. His most recent role was as chief information security officer (CISO), partner, and senior vice president. IHS Markit is an information service provider that was a $50 billion public company before its merger with S&P Global.

Akeroyd brings more than 30 years of customer-facing experience to BlueVoyant and will be based in Hong Kong. He is joining the company's leadership team with a focus on developing and maintaining senior customer relationships while driving new business opportunities with large enterprise customers. In April, BlueVoyant announced expanded Asian Pacific operations with a new regional headquarters in Singapore .

Before moving to Hong Kong for IHS Markit, Akeroyd was based in New York and held the role of executive vice president, head of sales, marketing, and sales operations. He served as an executive vice president at IHS Markit since joining the firm in 2008. Prior to joining IHS Markit, Akeroyd worked in executive level positions at RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities.

"BlueVoyant has recently expanded and grown operations, partners, and clients in Asia Pacific" said Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's CEO and co-founder. "I am excited to have Shane and his lengthy sales experience on our team. Our recently unveiled cloud-native, outcomes-based platform, BlueVoyant Elements™, is specially able to help organizations across the globe with end-to-end cyber defense for their entire digital ecosystems."

On his appointment, Akeroyd said: "BlueVoyant is perfectly positioned to address a pervasive global cyber threat challenge that is only going to become more complex. Our team of experts and access to proprietary data sets will ensure that BlueVoyant will be a winner in a fragmented market that will see further consolidation assisted by regulatory tailwinds that will force all of us to get ahead of threats before negative impacts happen. I am excited to join BlueVoyant and bring the company's best-in-class services to organizations across the globe"

With a track record of building and leading high-performance teams and partnering with board members, clients, and colleagues, Staffin is a cybersecurity veteran whose mission remains focused on driving substantive and verifiable risk reduction to current and emerging threats within global companies. Prior to joining IHS Markit, he held senior leadership team roles at S&P Global, Thomson Reuters, Citibank, and Bankers Trust.

"BlueVoyant has unmatched technology and experience to help businesses defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks," said Joel Molinoff, vice chairman, strategic development at BlueVoyant. "I am excited to welcome Eric to the team and know his cybersecurity expertise will help organizations proactively defend their digital ecosystems."

The Strategic Development Group works with customers, partners, and government organizations to enrich, develop, and drive business growth.

"BlueVoyant's comprehensive detection and response platform is a game-changer for improving residual risks and organizational resiliency within and across interconnected enterprises and supply chains from current and emerging cyber threats," said Staffin. "The unique combination of technology, telemetry, and talent is unparalleled, and I am thrilled to be joining BlueVoyant's world-class team at this exciting time to help drive strategic innovation, partner and channel expansion, and overall business growth."

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant converges internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based, cloud-native platform called BlueVoyant Elements™. Elements continuously monitors your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain as well as the open, deep, and dark web for vulnerabilities, risks, and threats; and takes action to protect your business, leveraging both machine learning-driven automation and human-led expertise. Elements can be deployed as independent solutions or together as a full-spectrum cyber defense platform. BlueVoyant's approach to cyber defense revolves around three key pillars — technology, telemetry, and talent — that deliver rock-solid cyber defense capabilities to more than 700 customers across the globe.

Visit www.bluevoyant.com

BlueVoyant Press Contact:

Jennifer Schlesinger

jenny.schlesinger@bluevoyant.com

+1 201.397.4976

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880974/BlueVoyant_cybersecurity_veterans.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlueVoyant