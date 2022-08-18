Audiomack's New "Premiere Access" Feature Lets Artists Reward Top Fans With Early Listening

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, artist-first music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack announced the debut of Premiere Access, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows artists to reward their biggest fans by making a yet-to-be-released song or album available on Audiomack before its wide release.

"Artists deserve the most powerful tools possible to build their work into financially thriving enterprises," Audiomack VP of Product Charlie Kaplan said. "Music companies have the opportunity and obligation to enable creators to explore diverse means of monetization and help realize their work's financial potential."

Premiere Access provides a new way for artists on Audiomack to generate revenue beyond the traditional form of streaming. Now, artists can upload their work to Audiomack, select the Premiere Access feature if they are enrolled in the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), and select the period of exclusivity for their release's supporters.

Premiere Access builds upon Audiomack Supporters, which the platform launched in December 2021, to allow fans to directly contribute to songs and albums from the artists they love. To be eligible for Supporters, artists must apply for and gain access to the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP), or distribute their music to Audiomack through one of many participating partners, including but not limited to Warner Music Group, Amuse, AudioSalad Direct, DistroKid, EMPIRE, FUGA, Stem and Vydia.

Audiomack launched the new feature with several top-performing artists on the platform, including Nigerian superproducer Pheelz , Nigerian rapper Laycon , and U.S. singer Almira Zaky .

Audiomack has found that over half of all independent artists using the Supporters feature have increased their earnings by at least 30% via direct fan contributions. Since the feature's launch eight months ago, over 25,000 artists on the platform have received direct support.

About Audiomack

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of January 2021, Audiomack is the top-ranked music streaming app on Apple's iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya.

