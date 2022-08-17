Retailers & Businesses Strengthen Impact for America's Youth as Back to School Campaign Continues

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching its 2022 Back2School campaign earlier this summer, trusted retailers and partners of Boys & Girls Clubs of America are maintaining a strong momentum to support kids and teens as they head back to school. With rising conversations around the need for accessible back-to-school resources, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, in commitment with more than 20 partners, remains dedicated to doing whatever it takes to help kids thrive this school year.

With kids having to balance the time they spend in the classroom, out-of-school and online, having a place where they feel they belong can be key to emotional and physical safety. In fact, 85% of Boys & Girls Club teens reported feeling a sense of belonging at their Club, versus just 30% of high school students nationally who reported feeling a sense of belonging at their school. *

As a leading youth organization dedicated to meeting kids right where they are, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is committed to helping kids and teens across the country thrive as they head back to school this year. From providing academic support and homework help to social emotional wellness tools and resources and offering a safe place with positive mentors, Clubs provide new opportunities to help every young person reach their full potential.

As a part of the Back-to-School promotion, corporate partners continue to come forward in support of America's youth through donations, employee volunteer events, transportation solutions, homework help and more, and encourage the public to do the same.

Comcast NBCUniversal, Darden Foundation, FedEx, Kohl's, Krusteaz, Lenovo, Panda Express, Papa John's, Planet Fitness, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Toyota and UScellular have stepped up to ensure America's youth are prepared to succeed this back-to-school season.

Additionally, the following partners are offering ways for their customers to get involved by supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America in the following programs:

Ross Stores

Ross Stores is hosting its 8th annual Help Local Kids Learn fundraiser from July 30 to August 21 in more than 1,600 stores around the country. The fundraiser invites customers to donate at the register to support a local Club's Power Hour Program, which helps Club Kids with their schoolwork. In addition to Ross' national sponsorship of Power Hour, Ross is also matching the first $400,000 raised during the fundraiser. Over the lifetime of its partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Ross, along with its customers and associates, have contributed nearly $35 million.

adidas

Beginning July 15, participating adidas stores will invite customers to round-up their purchase or donate to support Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide. adidas believes that sport has the power to change lives. Through the partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, adidas will play an important role to create access to sport for kids and teens.

Cox

Kicking off back-to-school season, Kelley Blue Book, Cox Communications and CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) are collaborating to help nonprofits make a difference in local communities. This summer, consumers with a vehicle past its prime can help turn their used vehicle into charitable funds that will provide technology and devices to Innovation Labs within Boys & Girls Clubs to help kids get on the road to a great future. In partnership with CARS, on Kelley Blue Book's KBB.com, consumers can choose to donate almost any type of vehicle to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, from cars and trucks to boats, RVs and more. Donating a vehicle is easy, the pick-up is free, and your gift is tax-deductible. To donate, visit https://www.kbb.com/donate-your-car/.

Charles Schwab Foundation

Since 2004, Charles Schwab Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have partnered to help teens gain critical financial literacy skills through Money Matters: Make It Count. The program promotes financial responsibility and independence by building basic money management skills and providing an early start for making sound financial decisions. It has helped more than 1 million Club youth (and counting!) prepare for a successful future.

Family Dollar

From July 18 through September 5, 2022, Family Dollar customers can donate $1, $2 or $3 at the register to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America during this back-to-school season. From August 19th to September 8th, they will be matching donations given directly to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, up to $75,000, to help give Club kids what they need to stay fed, fueled and focused on the future.

Forever 21

For every graphic tee purchased in-store or online between July 14 and September 7, Forever 21 will donate $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, up to $500,000. Additionally, customers will have the opportunity to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Hertz

Hertz is donating vehicles and providing grants to select clubs to support student success and economic mobility for America's youth this upcoming school year. Hertz employees will also volunteer their time to assist with school supply drives and days of service at clubs across the country from July through September.

Kids Foot Locker

Kids Foot Locker is kicking off back to school for the 5th year in a row by empowering Great Futures as it hosts a nationwide donation program in-store where customers can donate $1, $3, $5 or $10 at check-out to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America from July 31 – September 17.

Leslie's

Through October 31, Leslie's will invite customers to donate at the register to help keep communities safe in and around water and support water safety education.

Murphy USA

August 3 – November 1, Murphy USA and Murphy Express stores will invite their customers to round up or donate $1, $5, $10 in-store to support Boys & Girls Clubs. Additionally, from September 6th – 30th, Murphy USA's QuickChek Division will invite their customers to round up or donate $1, $3, $5 in-store to support Boys & Girls Clubs. For more information visit https://youtu.be/ijb2asmtASw.

Panda Express

Panda is committed to supporting the health and education needs of underserved youth and has awarded a $10.5 million grant in 2022 to over 600 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide to provide high-yield education programs through Project Learn. In addition to the grant, and in celebration of their foundation's anniversary Panda Cares Day (8/8), Panda is feeding over 100 clubs throughout the country during the month of August, as well as gifting members brand new reading books, limited-edition Panda swag and a fun-filled celebration in conjunction with a national virtual fundraiser on 8/8 that benefited the Clubs.

Shoe Carnival

From now through mid-September, Shoe Carnival invites their customers to round up at check out to support Boys & Girls Clubs. To support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Back2School campaign, visit your local Shoe Carnival store. Go to shoecarnival.com to find a store near you.

Looking for more ways to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Back2School campaign? Click here to learn more.

*National Youth Outcomes Initiative Member Survey 2022; YouthTruth: Students Weigh In, Part III: Learning and Well-Being During COVID-19.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

