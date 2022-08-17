Overjet Enters Canadian Market With Powerful Dental AI to Improve Oral Health

Overjet, the leader in dental AI for providers and payers, received a Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) from Health Canada for its innovative X-ray analysis technology.

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet, the dental industry leader in artificial intelligence solutions, announced today it's expanding into Canada. The company received a Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) from Health Canada for its AI-powered radiograph analysis and annotation software designed to help dentists offer more comprehensive care.

Overjet is collaborating with several of Canada's largest dental groups, insurers, and product distribution companies to implement the AI technology. The software analyzes dental X-rays in real time to detect cavities and calculus, as well as identify restorations, root canals, and other prior treatment. It also quantifies bone loss to aid in the diagnosis of periodontal disease, a common gum infection that causes the bone and tissue supporting teeth to deteriorate.

The objective analysis helps dentists know where to take a deeper look so they can provide comprehensive patient care. The software also reviews the past 18 months of X-rays of every patient in the practice and cross-references with the treatment plans on file to identify patients with potentially undiagnosed conditions.

"Canada is one of the leading countries in AI and technology adoption, and we look forward to bringing Overjet to Canada to enhance oral health," said Wardah Inam, PhD, the CEO and co-founder of Overjet. "We look forward to working with our Canadian partners to create a future that is clinically-precise, efficient, and patient-centric."

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to introduce AI technology to advance patient care in the country where I grew up," said Chris Balaban, DMD, VP of Clinical Affairs at Overjet. "Overjet not only provides data-driven insights to help dentists determine the right treatment at the right time, but it helps educate and empower patients to make more informed decisions about their oral and overall health."

In the United States, Overjet has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and is used by dental support organizations (DSOs), independent dentists, and dental insurance carriers, representing more than 100 million patients.

Canadian providers, payers, and industry partners seeking more information are urged to visit overjet.com.

ABOUT OVERJET

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between providers, payers, and patients. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet's FDA-cleared platform to drive better care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com.

