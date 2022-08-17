iPromo Marks Second Year on Inc. 5000 List with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 256%

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading promotional products and solutions provider iPromo announced today that it has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row with three-year revenue growth of 256%, placing No. 2281 on Inc's. annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"In the new hybrid world we are focused on creating solutions that help with employee retention and relationship building through promotional products and corporate gifts," said Leo Friedman, iPromo's CEO & Founder. "Our clients love their online company stores, and our new SwagCloud™ platform that lets them store and distribute their products on demand. We are also passionate about reducing the 20% waste in our industry through EcoCloud™, a solution for reusing or donating unused swag. Our growth has come from being reliable branding and distribution partners for our clients."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About iPromo

iPromo is a leader in providing solutions and swag for corporate gifting, trade shows, events and branding needs. The company has been curating and sourcing the newest, smartest and most impactful promotional products since its founding in 1999, working with over 45,000 clients to match branded items to their specific requests.­ For more information, visit www.ipromo.com

View original content:

SOURCE iPromo