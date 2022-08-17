BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia ("SEA"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST, commented, "The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh heavily on the overall economy growth in China and SEA. Despite these headwinds in the second quarter, BEST Supply Chain Management ("SCM") achieved profitability while BEST Freight's loss has significantly narrowed compared with the first quarter. In addition, our U.S. operations continued to be profitable for the period."
"We maintained our focus on service quality, customer experience and efficiency improvement during the quarter. BEST Freight increased its on-time delivery rate by 11.4% quarter over quarter. Freight's net loss narrowed by RMB115.7 million compared with the first quarter as we continued to reduce expenses and improve operating efficiency. BEST SCM achieved profitability due to our continuous focus on high margin key accounts and our cost reduction initiatives."
"For BEST Global, we have significantly strengthened the quality of our services, including on-time delivery improvement that benefitted from the utilization of information technology and better infrastructure management of Global's operations. We will accelerate our B2B2C and cross border business among PRC, SEA and the U.S. by synergizing with SCM and Freight. With these synergies and our cross-border initiatives, we are confident that BEST Global will return to its growth trajectory by the end of this year."
"We are encouraged by the progress we have made since the launch of our Strategic Refocusing Program. Today we are operating as a leaner and more focused organization. As the pandemic eases, we are confident that BEST's strength in technology, domestic and global supply chain management and logistics capabilities will allow us to rebound strongly and on the path to profitability." concluded Mr. Chou.
Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "While our second quarter revenue was impacted by the pandemic, we are pleased that our net loss from continuing operations narrowed significantly by RMB87.5 million or 27.1% quarter over quarter, excluding the one-time expenses associated with the Capital wind-down and ADS ratio change. We also maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB4.4 billion, and a net cash position of RMB1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter. As we drive value for our customers through our Freight, integrated Supply Chain Management and Global logistics solutions, we believe we are on the right path to deliver sustainable growth and profitability."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(1)
For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:(2)
- Revenue was RMB1,926.4 million (US$287.6 million), compared to RMB3,093.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the winding-down of the BEST UCargo business line and lower volume of Freight and Global due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue generated from UCargo was approximately RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million), compared with RMB860.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.
- Gross Loss was RMB93.8 million (US$14.0 million), compared to a gross profit of RMB86.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the increased unit cost of the Freight and Global businesses and winding-down of the BEST Capital business line. Gross Loss Margin was 4.9%, compared to a Gross Profit Margin of 2.8% in the second quarter of 2021.
- Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB337.1 million (US$50.3 million), compared to RMB146.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations(3)(4) was RMB317.2 million (US$47.4 million), compared to RMB116.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.
- Diluted loss per ADS(5) from continuing operations was RMB3.88 (US$0.58), compared to a loss of RMB1.82 in the second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS(3)(4) from continuing operations was RMB3.63 (US$0.54), compared to a loss of RMB1.43 in the second quarter of 2021.
- EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB287.2 million (US$42.9 million), compared to negative RMB80.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB267.3 million (US$39.9 million), compared to negative RMB50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS(7)
BEST Freight – In the second quarter of 2022, the Company remained focused on developing its e-commerce related business, which contributed 20.4% of total volume, up 1.2% year over year. Freight's operations were significantly affected by the continued industry-wide logistics disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its volume decreased by 8.8% year over year, as some of its transportation fleet, hubs and sortation centers, have been restricted due to the pandemic.
However, as a result of continued expense control efforts and operating efficiency improvements in the second quarter, the net loss of Freight narrowed by RMB115.7 million or 66.8% to RMB57.4 million while its on-time delivery rate improved by 11.4% quarter over quarter.
BEST UCargo's operations and financial results are now consolidated with BEST Freight.
BEST Supply Chain Management – During the second quarter of 2022, the Company continued to grow its B2B2C fulfillment network and distribution capabilities ("Cloud OFCs") while prioritizing higher-margin accounts. The total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 7.6% quarter over quarter to 94.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, and the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 9.0% quarter over quarter to 58.9 million. SCM's gross margin improved by 3.9% to 8.2%, which led to a net profit of RMB12.1 million versus a net loss of RMB20.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
On the year over year basis, the resurgence of the pandemic and its related controls in the second quarter has severely impacted numbers of orders fulfilled by our B2B2C fulfillment network as many of our warehouses were restricted during the quarter. The total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs decreased by 22.0% to 94.0 million in the second quarter while the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs decreased by 19.4% to 58.9 million.
BEST Global – The pandemic and its related controls significantly impacted e-commerce businesses in SEA and restrained the cross border activities between SEA and China. As a result, Global's parcel volume decreased by 20.6% year over year, which was 30.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Despite SEA's lower volume in the second quarter, our U.S. operations continued to be profitable in the second quarter of 2022.
Others
As part of its Strategic Refocusing Program, the Company continued to wind down its Capital business line in the second quarter of 2022 and expects such winding-down to be substantially completed by the end of 2022.
Key Operational Metrics
Three Months Ended
% Change YOY
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
2021 vs
2022 vs
Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)
2,230
2,438
2,223
9.3 %
(8.8 %)
Supply Chain Management
111,332
120,471
93,960
8.2 %
(22.0 %)
Global Parcel Volume in SEA
16,100
38,761
30,782
140.7 %
(20.6 %)
FINANCIAL RESULTS(8)
For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:
Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
% Change
Total Freight
2,259,003
73.0 %
1,208,435
180,415
62.8 %
(46.5 %)
-Freight
1,398,561
45.2 %
1,208,220
180,383
62.8 %
(13.6 %)
-Legacy UCargo
860,442
27.8 %
215
32
0.0 %
(100.0 %)
Supply Chain
479,555
15.5 %
450,984
67,330
23.4 %
(6.0 %)
Global
314,602
10.2 %
241,171
36,006
12.5 %
(23.3 %)
Others(9)
40,171
1.3 %
25,855
3,860
1.3 %
(35.6 %)
Total Revenue
3,093,331
100.0 %
1,926,445
287,611
100.0 %
(37.7 %)
- Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,208.4 million (US$180.4 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB2,259.0 million in the same period last year, of which, RMB0.2 million and RMB860.4 million were from the legacy UCargo business line. Freight service revenue, excluding the legacy UCargo business, decreased by 13.6% year over year, primarily resulting from an 8.8% decrease in freight volume and a 5.0% decrease in average selling price per tonne.
- Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 6.0% year over year to RMB451.0 million (US$67.3 million) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB479.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the restrictions on certain warehouses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the discontinuation of low-margin legacy accounts.
- Global Service Revenue decreased by 23.3% year over year to RMB241.2 million (US$36.0 million) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB314.6 million in the same period last year, primarily due to lower parcel volume, as the pandemic and related controls significantly impacted e-commerce businesses in SEA.
Cost of Revenue
The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.
Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment
Three Months Ended
% of Revenue
YOY
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
(In '000, except for %)
RMB
% of
RMB
US$
% of
Freight
(2,208,103)
97.7 %
(1,302,523)
(194,462)
107.8 %
10.1 %
Supply Chain
(436,530)
91.0 %
(413,910)
(61,795)
91.8 %
0.8 %
Global
(328,597)
104.4 %
(276,554)
(41,288)
114.7 %
10.3 %
Others
(33,876)
84.3 %
(27,273)
(4,072)
105.5 %
21.2 %
Total Cost of Revenue
(3,007,106)
97.2 %
(2,020,260)
(301,617)
104.9 %
7.7 %
- Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,302.5 million (US$194.5 million) or 107.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022. The 10.1% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to higher fuel cost and additional costs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB413.9 million (US$61.8 million) or 91.8% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022. The 0.8% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to restrictions on certain warehouses caused by the pandemic.
- Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB276.6 million (US$41.3 million) or 114.7% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022. The 10.3% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to lower parcel volume.
- Cost of Revenue for Others was RMB 27.3 million (US$4.1 million) or 105.5% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022. The 21.2% year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to the winding-down of the BEST Capital business line.
Gross Loss was RMB93.8 million (US$14.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a gross profit of RMB86.2 million in the second quarter of 2021; Gross Margin was negative 4.9%, compared to positive 2.8% in the second quarter of 2021.
Operating Expenses
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB326.2 million (US$48.7 million), or 16.9% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB262.3 million, or 8.5% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to expenses associated with winding down the Capital business and one-time expenses related to the ADS ratio change. Excluding these one off expenses, SG&A expenses in the second quarter decreased by 1.9% year over year.
Research and Development Expenses were RMB42.1 million (US$6.3 million) or 2.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB47.6 million or 1.5% of revenue in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to reduced headcount and lower revenue.
Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB19.9 million (US$3.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB30.0 million in the same period of 2021. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.1 million (US$0.02 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB17.6 million (US$2.6 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB1.2 million (US$0.2 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.
Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations
Net Loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB337.1 million (US$50.3 million), compared to RMB146.9 million in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB317.2 million (US$47.4 million), compared to RMB116.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations
Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.88 (US$0.58), compared to a loss of RMB1.82 in the same period of 2021. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB3.63 (US$0.54), compared to a loss of RMB1.43 in the second quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was negative RMB267.3 million (US$39.9million), compared to negative RMB50.6 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 was negative 13.9%, compared to negative 1.6% in the same period of 2021.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments
As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB4,413.0 million (US$658.9 million), compared to RMB2,935.4 million as of June 30, 2021. In June 2022, the Company bought back aggregate principal amount of US$94.8 million (RMB636.5 million) of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.
Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")
CAPEX was RMB35.0 million (US$5.3 million) or 1.8% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2022, compared to CAPEX of RMB52.9 million or 1.7% of total revenue in the same period of 2021.
SHARES OUTSTANDING
As of August 8, 2022, the Company had approximately 392.9 million ordinary shares outstanding(10). Each American Depositary Share represents five (5) Class A ordinary shares.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Due to the uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing any financial guidance or revenue outlook at this time. We are driving each of our business units toward a speedy recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on August 17, 2022 (9:00 am Beijing Time on August 18, 2022), to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the second quarter of 2022.
Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong:
800-963976 or +852-5808-1995
Mainland China:
4001-206115
International:
+1-412-317-6061
Participant Elite Entry Number:
3818072
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through August 24, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
8680053
Please visit the Company's investor relations website to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a corporate presentation will be available at the same site.
ABOUT BEST INC.
BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and SEA. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
BEST Inc.
Investor relations team
ir@best-inc.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: best@tpg-ir.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: best@tpg-ir.com
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST's ability to compete effectively; BEST's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, and non-GAAP Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.
The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenue
Freight
2,259,003
1,208,435
180,415
4,302,189
2,301,249
343,567
-Freight
1,398,561
1,208,220
180,383
2,573,054
2,281,680
340,645
-Legacy UCargo
860,442
215
32
1,729,135
19,569
2,922
Supply Chain Management
479,555
450,984
67,330
927,216
859,946
128,387
Global
314,602
241,171
36,006
565,024
509,880
76,123
Others
40,171
25,855
3,860
82,461
57,955
8,652
Total Revenue
3,093,331
1,926,445
287,611
5,876,890
3,729,030
556,729
Cost of Revenue
Freight
(2,208,103)
(1,302,523)
(194,462)
(4,238,055)
(2,472,837)
(369,185)
Supply Chain Management
(436,530)
(413,910)
(61,795)
(860,036)
(805,117)
(120,201)
Global
(328,597)
(276,554)
(41,288)
(593,699)
(562,232)
(83,939)
Others
(33,876)
(27,273)
(4,072)
(47,183)
(59,498)
(8,883)
Total Cost of Revenue
(3,007,106)
(2,020,260)
(301,617)
(5,738,973)
(3,899,684)
(582,208)
Gross Profit/(Loss)
86,225
(93,815)
(14,006)
137,917
(170,654)
(25,479)
Selling Expenses
(64,790)
(66,130)
(9,873)
(119,871)
(121,056)
(18,073)
General and Administrative
(197,541)
(260,079(11)
(38,829)
(392,221)
(460,133)
(68,696)
Research and Development
(47,586)
(42,127)
(6,289)
(87,651)
(75,302)
(11,242)
Other operating income, net
98,824
116,975
17,464
140,542
119,615
17,858
Loss from Operations
(124,868)
(345,176)
(51,533)
(321,284)
(707,530)
(105,632)
Interest Income
12,654
25,554
3,815
24,361
41,172
6,147
Interest Expense
(38,005)
(25,738)
(3,843)
(73,517)
(52,160)
(7,787)
Foreign Exchange Loss
(1,511)
(107,265)
(16,014)
(711)
(102,420)
(15,291)
Other Income
5,525
19,426
2,900
46,260
21,108
3,151
Other Expense
(3,247)
20,422
3,049
(11,489)
20,042
2,992
Gain on changes in the fair value
of derivative assets/liabilities
-
75,757
11,310
-
63,088
9,419
Loss before Income Tax and
(149,452)
(337,020)
(50,316)
(336,380)
(716,700)
(107,001)
Income Tax Expense/(Benefits)
2,643
(93)
(14)
(1,647)
(312)
(47)
Loss before Share of Net loss
(146,809)
(337,113)
(50,330)
(338,027)
(717,012)
(107,048)
Share of Net Loss of Equity
(42)
-
-
(42)
-
-
Net Loss from continuing
(146,851)
(337,113)
(50,330)
(338,069)
(717,012)
(107,048)
Net (loss)/income from
(319,636)
2,511
375
(746,723)
2,227
332
Net Loss
(466,487)
(334,602)
(49,955)
(1,084,792)
(714,785)
(106,716)
Net Loss from continuing
(5,519)
(29,256)
(4,368)
(10,929)
(50,134)
(7,485)
Net Loss attributable to BEST
(460,968)
(305,346)
(45,587)
(1,073,863)
(664,651)
(99,231)
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands)
As of December 31,2021
As of June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
3,571,745
942,335
140,687
Restricted Cash
675,159
531,386
79,334
Accounts and Notes Receivables
827,631
816,393
121,884
Inventories
25,622
22,693
3,388
Prepayments and Other Current Assets
1,172,472
867,246
129,479
Short‑term Investments
147,359
1,613,776
240,930
Amounts Due from Related Parties
125,198
80,100
11,959
Lease Rental Receivables
298,364
149,309
22,291
Total Current Assets
6,843,550
5,023,238
749,952
Non‑current Assets
Property and Equipment, Net
762,642
739,421
110,393
Intangible Assets, Net
55,684
65,147
9,726
Long‑term Investments
219,171
199,171
29,735
Goodwill
54,135
54,135
8,082
Non‑current Deposits
92,866
57,445
8,576
Other Non‑current Assets
111,640
74,927
11,186
Restricted Cash
1,069,244
1,325,545
197,899
Lease Rental Receivables
235,429
98,832
14,755
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets
1,899,522
1,737,218
259,360
Total non‑current Assets
4,500,333
4,351,841
649,712
Total Assets
11,343,883
9,375,079
1,399,664
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Long-term borrowings-current
287,814
168,038
25,087
Convertible Senior Notes held by related parties
633,475
1,676,479
250,292
Convertible Senior Notes held by third parties
633,475
34,575
5,162
Short‑term Bank Loans
530,495
295,470
44,113
Accounts and Notes Payable
1,353,150
1,500,630
224,038
Income Tax Payable
587
461
69
Customer Advances and Deposits and Deferred
298,353
270,169
40,335
Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities
1,591,639
1,116,512
166,691
Financing Lease Liabilities
1,851
1,783
266
Operating Lease Liabilities
518,248
490,091
73,169
Amounts Due to Related Parties
2,763
2,810
420
Total Current Liabilities
5,851,850
5,557,018
829,642
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd)
(In Thousands)
As of December 31, 2021
As of June 30, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Non-current Liabilities
Convertible senior notes held by
related parties
955,097
-
-
Long-term borrowings
67,080
21,605
3,226
Operating Lease Liabilities
1,456,843
1,331,302
198,758
Financing Lease Liabilities
2,121
1,774
265
Other Non‑current Liabilities
24,261
27,844
4,157
Long-term Bank Loans
769,767
891,325
133,071
Total Non‑current Liabilities
3,275,169
2,273,850
339,477
Total Liabilities
9,127,019
7,830,868
1,169,119
Mezzanine Equity:
Convertible Non-controlling Interests
191,865
191,865
28,645
Total mezzanine equity
191,865
191,865
28,645
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary Shares
25,988
25,988
3,880
Treasury Shares
(113,031)
(1,475)
(220)
Additional Paid‑In Capital
19,522,173
19,451,481
2,904,030
Statutory reserves
167
-
-
Accumulated Deficit
(17,471,716)
(18,169,385)(12)
(2,712,618)
Accumulated Other
107,379
107,834
16,099
BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity
2,070,960
1,414,443
211,171
Non-controlling Interests
(45,961)
(62,097)
(9,271)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,024,999
1,352,346
201,900
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity
11,343,883
9,375,079
1,399,664
Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2022
2021
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash used in continuing operating
(193,898)
(313,558)
(46,811)
(146,011)
(617,654)
(92,213)
Net cash generated from/(used in)
102,306
-
-
(603,532)
-
-
Net cash used in operating
(91,592)
(313,558)
(46,811)
(749,543)
(617,654)
(92,213)
Net cash generated from/(used in)
443,819
(100,994)
(15,078)
593,893
(980,536)
(146,390)
Net cash used in discontinued
(118,462)
-
-
(245,740)
-
-
Net cash generated from/(used in)
325,357
(100,994)
(15,078)
348,153
(980,536)
(146,390)
Net cash (used in)/generated from
(118,894)
(821,512)
(122,649)
155,206
(966,796)
(144,339)
Net cash used in discontinued financing
(340,467)
-
-
(513,120)
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(459,361)
(821,512)
(122,649)
(357,914)
(966,796)
(144,339)
Exchange Rate Effect on Cash and
(37,131)
71,659
10,698
(30,415)
48,104
7,182
Net decrease in Cash and Cash
(262,727)
(1,164,405)
(173,840)
(789,719)
(2,516,882)
(375,760)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
3,682,129
3,963,671
591,760
4,209,121
5,316,148
793,680
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
3,419,402
2,799,266
417,920
3,419,402
2,799,266
417,920
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents,
484,015
-
-
484,015
-
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents, and
2,935,387
2,799,266
417,920
2,935,387
2,799,266
417,920
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:
Table 3 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated(13)
Total
Net (Loss)/Income
(57,418)
12,094
(105,085)
(79,409)
(107,295)
(337,113)
Add
Depreciation &
20,188
9,416
5,977
6,706
7,315
49,602
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
25,738
25,738
Income Tax Expense
-
45
12
24
12
93
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(25,554)
(25,554)
EBITDA
(37,230)
21,555
(99,096)
(72,679)
(99,784)
(287,234)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
2,777
1,686
1,415
128
13,934
19,940
Adjusted EBITDA
(34,453)
23,241
(97,681)
(72,551)
(85,850)
(267,294)
Adjusted EBITDA
(2.9 %)
5.2 %
（40.5%)
(280.6 %)
-
(13.9 %)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated
Total
Net Income/(Loss)
16,601
10,027
(55,271)
(10,844)
(107,364)
(146,851)
Add
Depreciation &
21,331
9,812
5,655
399
6,325
43,522
Interest Expense
-
-
-
-
38,005
38,005
Income Tax Expense
-
215
21
(2,874)
(5)
(2,643)
Subtract
Interest Income
-
-
-
-
(12,654)
(12,654)
EBITDA
37,932
20,054
(49,595)
(13,319)
(75,693)
(80,621)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
3,512
2,328
2,320
167
21,666
29,993
Adjusted EBITDA
41,444
22,382
(47,275)
(13,152)
(54,027)
(50,628)
Adjusted EBITDA
1.8 %
4.7 %
(15.0 %)
(32.7 %)
-
(1.6 %)
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss)/income to non-GAAP net Income/(loss), non-GAAP net Income/(loss) margin for the periods indicated:
Table 4 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss)/Income Margin
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated
Total
Net (Loss)/Income
(57,418)
12,094
(105,085)
(79,409)
(107,295)
(337,113)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
2,777
1,686
1,415
128
13,934
19,940
Non-GAAP Net
(54,641)
13,780
(103,670)
(79,281)
(93,361)
(317,173)
Non-GAAP Net
(4.5 %)
3.1 %
(43.0 %)
(306.6 %)
-
(16.5 %)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(In RMB'000)
Freight
Supply Chain
Global
Others
Unallocated
Total
Net Income/(Loss)
16,601
10,027
(55,271)
(10,844)
(107,364)
(146,851)
Add
Share-based
Compensation
Expenses
3,512
2,328
2,320
167
21,666
29,993
Non-GAAP Net
20,113
12,355
(52,951)
(10,677)
(85,698)
(116,858)
Non-GAAP Net
0.9 %
2.6 %
(16.8 %)
(26.6 %)
-
(3.8 %)
For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:
Table 5 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2022
(In '000)
RMB
US$
RMB
US$
Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
(307,857)
(45,962)
(666,878)
(99,563)
Add
Share-based Compensation Expenses
19,940
2,977
40,623
6,064
Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary
(287,917)
(42,985)
(626,255)
(93,499)
Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares
Diluted
396,784,104
396,784,104
391,368,266
391,368,266
Diluted (Non-GAAP)
396,784,104
396,784,104
391,368,266
391,368,266
Diluted loss per ordinary share
(0.78)
(0.12)
(1.70)
(0.25)
Add
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per
0.05
0.01
0.10
0.01
Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share
(0.73)
(0.11)
(1.60)
(0.24)
Diluted loss per ADS
(3.88)
(0.58)
(8.52)
(1.27)
Add
Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS
0.25
0.04
0.52
0.08
Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS
(3.63)
(0.54)
(8.00)
(1.19)
(1) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
(2) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.
(3) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
(4) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.
(5) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period.
(6) EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity investments (if any).
(7) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.
(8) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated.
(9) "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business unit. Results from UCargo's legacy contracts with external customers are now reported under "Freight" segment and prior period segment information were retrospectively revised to conform to current period presentation.
(10) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.
(11) Including additional expenses associated with winding down the Capital business line and one-time expenses associated with ADS ratio change of RMB77,677 in aggregate.
(12) Including accumulated accretion to redemption value and deemed dividend in relation to redeemable convertible preferred shares of RMB9,493,807, and accumulated loss from operations of RMB8,675,578.
(13) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE BEST Inc.