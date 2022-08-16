Confiant Wins "Best Ad Analytics Solution" in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ad security and threat intelligence provider, Confiant , today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Ad Analytics Solution" award in the 5th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

MARTECH BREAKTHROUGH AWARD 2022Best Ad Analytics SolutionConfiant (PRNewswire)

Confiant selected as winner of the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, Best Ad Analytics Solution.

Confiant is a cybersecurity, ad tech and malware prevention service provider that enables enterprises, publishers and platforms to regain control of the ad experience. The Company's cybersecurity ad verification, security, quality, and privacy solutions protect reputation, revenue, and resources by providing real-time verification of digital advertisements.

Confiant's technology actively monitors billions of ad impressions and trillions of ad auctions each month to detect and block malicious activity, and low-quality ads, providing a safeguard against cyber threats including malware, phishing, scams, as well as disruptive ads, and consent violations.

"Our goal has always been to be world class in our cyber protection solutions. Overseeing the ad tech industry's infrastructure, tracking, and acting to protect it from malicious actors hijacking it is what Confiant is committed to," said Louis-David Mangin, CEO and Cofounder of Confiant Inc. "Malvertising is increasing in criminal sophistication in parallel to the ad tech industry's increasing in technical sophistication. The mapping of the threat vector, which we published at matrix.confiant.com, is testament to our industry leading expertise at JavaScript threats and reverse cloaking technologies."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, Sales Tech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Confiant empowers and protects financial institutions, digital publishers and premium ad platforms with actionable data to ensure the digital ad ecosystem is safe and secure for everyone," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Confiant's team of security and privacy engineers identify threat actors, malvertising, security, quality, and privacy issues in the ad ecosystem that affect enterprises, publishers, platforms and their customers. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Confiant team on being our choice for 'Best Ad Analytics Solution' in 2022."

About Confiant, Inc.

Confiant's mission is to make the digital world safe for everyone.

Confiant is a cybersecurity provider specialized in detecting and stopping threats that leverage advertising technology infrastructure, also known as Malvertising. We help digital publishers and advertising technology platforms around the world take back control of the ad experience in real-time. In addition, Confiant helps enterprises protect themselves and their customers from threat actors performing these attacks. Confiant oversees trillions of monthly ad impressions with innovative integrations embedded deep into the ad tech ecosystem, giving us a unique vantage point. Our superior detection set for phishing, crypto scams and malware attacks using ads as a vector is one-of-a-kind in the industry. Confiant executes our mission everyday to protect users and organizations of all sizes, including Microsoft, Orange, Paramount and IBM. We offer unique and actionable insights into threats that systematically target brands, businesses, individuals and supply chains via ads. Our recently published Malvertising Matrix maps the tactics, techniques and procedures active in Malvertising today, inclusive of emerging Web3 Layer 4 threats. To learn more about Confiant and our technology visit: www.confiant.com

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact:

marketing@confiant.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Confiant