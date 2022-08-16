Carhartt Makes Iconic Workwear Available on Bitmoji

Users can now outfit their Bitmoji avatars in Carhartt apparel to showcase unique personal styles

DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, in partnership with Snap Inc., today launched a digital collection of workwear that enables users to deck out their Bitmoji avatars in their favorite Carhartt gear. With jackets, double-front pants and T-shirts, users can now rep their favorite Carhartt gear 24/7, 365 days a year.

"From the job site to the great outdoors, Carhartt is worn with pride by those who feel inspired by the brand values and styles," said Janet Ries, vice president of marketing at Carhartt. "We are inspired daily by these people and are excited that the Bitmoji community requested Carhartt become part of their digital wardrobe experience."

Inspired by Carhartt's most popular men and women styles, the new digital offering enables Snapchat and Bitmoji users everywhere to authentically represent themselves in the digital world through a variety of products and colors. The digital attire includes the brand's iconic Detroit Jacket, K87 Short Sleeve Pocket T-shirt, Force Sweatshirt, BO1 Double Front Pants and Duck Bib Overalls.

"Apparel is a form of self-expression and we love to see Bitmoji facilitate that experience in a fun and creative way for so many Carhartt lovers," said Rajni Jacques, Global Head of Fashion and Beauty at Snap Inc. "We value our community feedback, and we are inspired by their passion and desire to feel represented and fashionable both in real-life and in the digital world."

The products that inspired the Carhartt x Bitmoji collection are available to purchase on Carhartt.com , and in select retail stores, so consumers can match their Bitmoji digital look in the real world.

"As we continue into the digital age and explore disruptive ways to deliver our brand experience, this is another example of how we are connecting and engaging with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way," Ries added.

Fans will see their styled Bitmoji avatar in a variety of experiences on-and-off Snapchat, including in Chat and games, on the Snap Map, in Lenses, and personalized content like Bitmoji Stories, and more.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com .

About Snap, Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

