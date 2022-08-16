Ameris Bank Commits $10 Million To Support Eligible First-Time Homebuyers

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank today announced the Ameris Down Payment Grant Program, committing $10 million in grants over the next three years to eligible first-time homebuyers for down payment and closing cost assistance.

"Especially given today's tough housing market, the objective of this program is to reduce barriers to homeownership and strengthen communities," said Palmer Proctor, CEO of Ameris Bank. "This program will provide hundreds of low-to-moderate income homebuyers in underserved communities, including minority communities, with funding and education assistance to help them achieve homeownership."

The Ameris Down Payment Grant Program:

Provides qualified borrowers up to $12,500 in forgivable grants to use toward down payment and closing costs

May be combined with other federal, state and local grant programs

Includes homebuyer education to help first-time buyers prepare for the step of homeownership

For more details on the Ameris Down Payment Grant Program, please visit amerisbank.com/grant.

The Ameris Bank website also provides a homebuyer guide, mortgage calculator and other educational resources for homebuyers.

About Ameris Bank

Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) is a financial services company committed to bringing financial peace of mind to its communities. Headquartered in Atlanta, it operates 164 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris Bank manages more than $23 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022 and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services. Learn more about Ameris Bank at www.amerisbank.com.

