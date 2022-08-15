SEABOURN SIMPLIFIES COVID-19 PROCEDURES REMOVING VACCINE REQUIREMENT FOR MOST VOYAGES AND ELIMINATING PRE-CRUISE TESTING FOR VACCINATED GUESTS

Streamlined protocols meet public health goals while giving greater access for guests who are excited to cruise

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn is updating its COVID-19 guest protocols and procedures, including requirements for vaccinations and pre-cruise testing that meet public health goals while recognizing the evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation. These changes will go into effect for cruises departing on or after Sept. 6, 2022.

Under the new simplified procedures, for most cruises under 16 nights, fully vaccinated guests will no longer need to submit a pre-cruise COVID-19 test, and unvaccinated guests will only need to submit a self-administered test taken within three days of sailing. The protocols do not apply to itineraries for countries where local regulations may vary including Canada, Australia, and Greece.

"Our goal is to offer a luxury vacation experience that is unmatched in quality, safety, and joy," said Josh Leibowitz, president Seabourn. "These updated guidelines reflect our ongoing commitment to protecting our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside employees. We look forward to welcoming all guests on board and delivering unforgettable Seabourn Moments."

Key changes for cruises up to 15 nights (Ages 5 and older, not including full Panama Canal transits, trans-ocean, and designated remote voyages):

Vaccinated guests must provide evidence of vaccination status prior to embarkation. Pre-cruise testing is no longer required.

Unvaccinated guests are welcomed aboard and must provide results of a negative medically supervised or self-test taken within three days of embarkation.

Key changes for cruises 16 nights or longer (plus full Panama Canal transit, trans-ocean, and designated remote voyages, ages 5 and older):

All guests will be required to submit a medically supervised COVID-19 test with a written negative result. The test must be taken within three days of embarkation.

Guests must be vaccinated or request an exemption from Seabourn.

The updated guidelines are subject to the local regulations of applicable homeports and destinations.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

