California Transit Association Applauds Appointment of Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as Infrastructure Advisor to the State of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, California Governor Gavin Newsom named former City of Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to the role of Infrastructure Advisor to the State of California. The California Transit Association issued the following statement:

"Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is an inspired choice for the role of Infrastructure Advisor to the State of California," said California Transit Association Executive Director Michael Pimentel. "By selecting Villaraigosa, Governor Newsom has once again broadcast to the nation his intent to transform California's infrastructure, with a heightened focus on sustainability, equity, and economic progress for all Californians. When Mayor of Los Angeles (2005 – 2013), Villaraigosa took on the herculean task of transforming California's largest and famously car-centric city's transportation network by championing investment in public transportation and bicycle and pedestrian projects. His leadership in support of Measure R, Los Angeles' landmark transportation funding measure, delivered billions of dollars for transit and rail capital projects and operational upgrades that increased the frequency and reliability of public transportation, forever improving Los Angeles County. Now, thanks to his appointment by Governor Newsom, Villaraigosa is poised to share his knowledge, expertise, and political acumen with the State of California to ensure that the availability of new federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is effectively leveraged to deliver on California's goals."

The California Transit Association is comprised of more than 220 member organizations, including all the state's largest urban transit operators, as well as dozens of transit agencies in suburban and rural areas. Its membership also extends to include commuter rail agencies, transit support groups, national and international transit suppliers, and government agencies. The Association is the leading advocate on behalf of public transit in California, representing transit's interests before the California State Legislature, the Governor and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels.

