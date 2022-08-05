dcbel Chorus real-time residential energy management software achieves certification

dcbel's Chorus cloud IoT management and analytics platform helps energy service aggregators, VPP providers, OEMs and utility companies orchestrate their residential energy products and services.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - dcbel's cloud IoT management platform Chorus was certified to the Common Smart Inverter Profile (CSIP)/IEEE 2030.5 standard on June 21, 2022. This stringent certification opens the door for energy service aggregators, VPP providers, OEMs and utility companies to adopt Chorus for data exchange and orchestrate the varied energy-related services they offer to homeowners via their hardware. These include electric vehicle (EV) chargers, solar inverters, stationary batteries, heat pumps, and more. dcbel's flagship product, the r16 home energy station, also leverages Chorus to safely manage the bidirectional flow of energy between the home and the grid.

dcbel r16 in a residential garage (CNW Group/dcbel Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Designed from the ground-up to support a virtually unlimited number of devices, Chorus offers a transactional IoT platform coupled with big data analytics. The software provides the components necessary to optimize and aggregate all residential distributed energy resource (DER) devices in real-time and includes monitoring and control functionality. In the context of the uprising renewable energy economy, any company that contributes to decentralized energy production and storage requires data about how, when and where consumers use energy. Chorus provides real-time transparency that makes widespread DER expansion possible, significantly reducing wasted energy while balancing the grid during times of peak demand.

CSIP guidelines confirm Chorus is safe from cyberattacks

The CSIP standard certifies that dcbel Chorus passed rigorous cybersecurity, compatibility and speed testing. Chorus adheres to the highest standards for secure data exchange. The platform is robust, able to aggregate an unlimited number of devices, and fast enough to handle fully asynchronous transactions.

As DER capacity grows, so does the potential for devastating cyberattacks that target the energy grid. "A coordinated attack on DERs could cause major and long-lasting power outages" says Laurent Schmitt, CEO of dcbel Europe. "The European commission recently launched its Network Code on Cybersecurity, a certification condition applied to IT and control systems that handle cross-border electricity flows. CSIP anticipates that elevated level of certification to ensure the robustness of the grid even as large amounts of DERs are integrated." In dcbel's discussions with the European Union on multiple standards and protocols related to distributed energy, Chorus is playing a formative role.

The cloud platform for dcbel's home energy station

dcbel's home energy station uses Chorus to facilitate vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-home (V2H) energy flow, as well as solar net energy metering. dcbel's flagship product, the r16 home energy station, is set to launch in California, Texas, and New York later this year. The company is now accepting reservations from homeowners living in those states. By late 2023, dcbel r16 will be available all 50 states, as well as the UK and France.

About dcbel

dcbel develops technology and designs products that put people at the center of the modern energy ecosystem. The company was founded in 2015 on the principle that everyone deserves clean, reliable and sustainable energy to live a life without compromise.

dcbel home energy station perfects the art and science of smart home energy, allowing people to take ownership over their energy supply with one small device.

Homeowners can supply their home and EV with solar power, use vehicle-to-home charging to make power outages a thing of the past, and reduce energy costs with artificial intelligence.

To learn more, please visit www.dcbel.energy.

dcbel Company Logo (CNW Group/dcbel Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE dcbel Inc.