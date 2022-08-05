Bond Is Back ON The Big Screen To Celebrate The 60th Anniversary Of Dr. No On Sunday, August 21

Fathom Events is bringing Dr. No back to theaters through Park Circus on behalf of MGM

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. No, the film that introduced the world to the iconic James Bond franchise – not to mention Sean Connery in the starring role - is coming back to theaters this summer to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the film's release.

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events) (PRNewswire)

In 1962, Sean Connery introduced Ian Fleming's character to cinema audiences and "Bond, James Bond" is now one of the most iconic moments in film history. Now, fans will be able to see it again on the big screen as a part of worldwide celebrations of 60 years of James Bond. From the Academy Awards® to the BAFTA's, the entertainment world has paused to honor 60 years of 007!

In his explosive film debut, Ian Fleming's immortal action hero blazes through one of his most spectacular adventures. Bond's (Sean Connery) mission takes him to Jamaica, where mysterious energy waves are interfering with U.S. missile launches. As he unravels the truth, Bond must fight deadly assassins and sexy femme fatales as he searches for the headquarters of the sinister Dr. No, who is implementing an evil plan of world domination. Jack Lord and Ursula Andress also star.

Accompanying the Fathom Events screening is "Being James Bond", a 45-minute feature in which Daniel Craig candidly reflects on his fifteen-year tenure as James Bond. It includes never-before-seen archival footage spanning from 'Casino Royale' (2006) to 'No Time to Die' (2021).

Tickets to Dr. No 60th Anniversary event can be purchased online at www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About Park Circus

Park Circus Group is a leading all-rights sales agency and distribution company representing the greatest names in filmed entertainment. Our classic films distribution and sales divisions represent the major Hollywood and British studios including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing International, Disney, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, LAIKA, Film4 and ITV Studios as well as a large number of independent producers and rights holders. Operating worldwide, the company aims to enable audiences to experience classic and contemporary cinematic content, through working with theatrical exhibition, television, digital and home entertainment partners. www.parkcircus.com.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco, and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms, interactive ventures, and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

