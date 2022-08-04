PF Flyers Announces First Philanthropic Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PF Flyers is joining forces with legendary Boston-based youth development organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, for the first philanthropic partnership for the brand. To kick off the partnership, PF Flyers is donating $25,000 to the organization to send more than 25 members to Celtics Camp this summer. This impactful gift will be used for camp registration, clothing, and gear, and any other supplies members may need for their camp experience. The brand is also outfitting every member attending camp with a new pair of PF Flyers.

"I knew from the moment I purchased PF Flyers that I wanted the brand to have a bigger impact on the Boston community than it ever had. I've always been passionate about giving back to kids and families, especially in my own backyard, and our newest partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston is the perfect way to further our goal of inspiring people to dream bigger," said Executive Chairwoman and Owner Kassia Davis. In addition to the new partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, Kassia remains active with the New Balance charitable foundation and the West End House Boys and Girls Club.

The brand is committed to continuing to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston throughout the upcoming year and beyond, working closely with leaders at the organization to continually identify areas where PF Flyers and its resources can be most impactful.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston is thrilled to partner with PF Flyers, a female-owned sports brand, and one that understands the importance of investing in our city's youth to create equal opportunity," said Robert Lewis, Jr., Nicholas President, and CEO. "I look forward to our work together, and what better way to kick off our partnership than to provide our members the opportunity to participate in Celtics Basketball Camp this summer. As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, physical activity for our young people remains more critical than ever."

Acquired from New Balance by Kassia Davis in July 2021, PF Flyers officially relaunched in December 2021.

About PF Flyers:

PF Flyers is an American brand of lifestyle shoes, previously owned and manufactured by New Balance. The brand draws on 85 years of tradition to create fashion-forward, everyday footwear that leads the way in comfort technology. Founded in 1937 by B.F. Goodrich, PF Flyers has been declared one of the original American sneaker brands.

About Kassia Davis :

Kassia Davis is the Executive Chairwoman and owner of PF Flyers, as well as the founder and CEO of KADA. Previously, the Boston-based entrepreneur and designer spent ten+ years of her career at New Balance where she held the role of Apparel Product Manager for Studio, Lifestyle, and supported a successful collaboration with model Heidi Klum. Additionally, she was the Strategic Account Manager for the partnership between New Balance and Nordstrom, and then became the Director of Direct to Consumer Merchandising for New Balance's Global Flagship Stores and E-commerce. After moving on from her position at New Balance, Kassia's strong ties to and passion for the industry led her to create her own brand, KADA, featuring sustainably made, elevated essentials for the everyday, ever-evolving woman.

In 2019, Kassia landed on Boston Magazine's Power List among 100 powerful and successful young business individuals living in Boston. She is also featured in WWD, Forbes, and other publications highlighting women in business.

Kassia has always seen an incredible opportunity for PF Flyers, and her abundant experience and relationships in the industry led her to purchase the brand in 2021. In her free time, Kassia loves to travel and spend time with her Black Lab, Kiki!

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston: The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston is to help young people, especially those who need us most, build strong character and realize their full potential as responsible citizens and leaders. We do this by providing a safe haven filled with hope and opportunity, ongoing relationships with caring adults, and life-enhancing programs. Learn more at www.BGCB.org .

