GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for July 2022

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of July 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 42.6%. Total seats increased 41.9% and the number of departures increased by 44.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 36.3% and the load factor was 80.8%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 31% and demand (RPK) increased by 24.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.1%. The volume of departures increased by 40.2% and seats increased by 37.5%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 309 million, the demand (RPK) was 275 million and international load factor was 88.9%.

July/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (1) Accumulated Traffic Figures (1) LTM Traffic Figures (1) Operating data * Jul/22 Jul/21 % Var. 7M22 7M21 % Var. Jul/22 LTM Jul/21 LTM % Var. Total GOL

















Departures 18,346 12,677 44.7 % 112,674 65,272 72.6 % 181,575 116,278 56.2 % Seats (thousand) 3,196 2,253 41.9 % 19,647 11,504 70.8 % 31,663 20,471 54.7 % ASK (million) 3,810 2,673 42.6 % 22,916 13,706 67.2 % 36,226 24,337 48.9 % RPK (million) 3,079 2,260 36.3 % 18,229 11,283 61.6 % 29,090 19,862 46.5 % Load factor 80.8 % 84.5 % -3.7 p.p 79.5 % 82.3 % -2.8 p.p 80.3 % 81.6 % -1.3 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,502 1,858 34.7 % 15,111 9,275 62.9 % 24,643 16,386 50.4 % Domestic GOL

















Departures 17,770 12,677 40.2 % 110,008 65,272 68.5 % 178,604 116,278 53.6 % Seats (thousand) 3,097 2,253 37.5 % 19,189 11,504 66.8 % 31,154 20,471 52.2 % ASK (million) 3,501 2,673 31.0 % 21,698 13,706 58.3 % 34,883 24,337 43.3 % RPK (million) 2,804 2,260 24.1 % 17,192 11,283 52.4 % 27,958 19,862 40.8 % Load factor 80.1 % 84.5 % -4.4 p.p 79.2 % 82.3 % -3.1 p.p 80.1 % 81.6 % -1.5 p.p Pax on board (thousand) 2,415 1,858 29.9 % 14,722 9,275 58.7 % 24,216 16,386 47.8 % International GOL

















Departures 576 0 N.A 2,666 0 N.A 2,971 0 N.A Seats (thousand) 99 0 N.A 458 0 N.A 509 0 N.A ASK (million) 309 0 N.A 1,218 0 N.A 1,343 0 N.A RPK (million) 275 0 N.A 1,038 0 N.A 1,132 0 N.A Load factor 88.9 % 0 N.A 85.2 % 0 N.A 84.3 % 0 N.A Pax on board (thousand) 88 0 N.A 389 0 N.A 427 0 N.A On-time Departures 94.5 % 95.7 % -1.2 p.p 93.9 % 96.4 % -2.5 p.p 92.5 % 95.6 % -3.0 p.p Flight Completion 99.6 % 99.4 % 0.2 p.p 99.5 % 98.6 % 0.9 p.p 99.4 % 98.8 % 0.7 p.p Cargo Ton (thousand) 5.7 3.5 60.4 % 31.3 21.8 43.5 % 55.0 37.2 47.7 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri .

