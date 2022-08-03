These Top Digital Workplace Solutions Can Increase Productivity and Engagement Across Hybrid Teams, According to SoftwareReviews Data

These Top Digital Workplace Solutions Can Increase Productivity and Engagement Across Hybrid Teams, According to SoftwareReviews Data

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Digital Workplace Emotional Footprint Report, identifying six providers as Champions.

SoftwareReviews Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Many organizations across the world are currently trying to standardize and gain alignment on their relocation structure, with a mix of employees working onsite, working remotely, or taking a hybrid approach. The challenge most managers face is that productivity has a different meaning for everyone. To remedy this issue, a digital workspace solution can be used to increase employee productivity and engagement through an application or collection of applications that digitally transforms daily tasks. An organization can buy or build three general types of digital workspaces: team-centric, all-encompassing, and intranet-replacing.

To support organizations searching for the right software solution for their unique needs, SoftwareReviews has identified the top digital workplace software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 861 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Digital Workplace Software Champions are as follows:

LumApps , 98 NEF, ranked high for its growth potential.

Workgrid , 98 NEF, ranked high for saving time.

Interact , 97 NEF, ranked high for including product enhancements.

MangoApps , 96 NEF, ranked high for being respectful.

Simpplr , 95 NEF, ranked high for being innovative and inspirational.

Axero Solutions , 96 NEF, ranked high for being fair.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate digital workplace software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' Digital Workplace Solutions dedicated category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Digital Workplace (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews