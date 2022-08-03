SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SBTX, LJPC, CNVY, and DRE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX), in connection with SBTX's proposed merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ARS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that SBTX's net cash at closing is $240 million, SBTX equity holders are expected to own only approximately 37% of the combined company and pre-merger ARS equity holders are expected to own approximately 63% of the combined company. If you own SBTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbtx

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of LJPC by Innoviva, Inc. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LJPC shareholders will receive $6.23 in cash for each share of LJPC common stock owned. If you own LJPC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ljpc

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CNVY by TPG Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNVY shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash for each share of CNVY common stock owned. If you own CNVY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cnvy

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE), in connection with the proposed acquisition of DRE by Prologis, Inc. ("Prologis"). Upon completion of the transaction, DRE shareholders will receive 0.475 shares of Prologis common stock for each DRE share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $61.45 based upon Prologis's August 2, 2022 closing price of $129.37. If you own DRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dre

