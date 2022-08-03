Bishop Lifting Products Acquires All-Lifts, Inc. and Expands Their Reach into the Northeast

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Lifting Products, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, announced today the completed acquisition of All-Lifts, Inc., headquartered in Albany, New York. All-Lifts was founded in 1966 and has been owned and operated by the Dewey family since 1978. Since then, the company has grown into a leading fabricator of wire rope slings, synthetic slings, alloy chain slings, and below-the-hook lifting devices. Following the closing, Brian Dewey will assume a leadership role at Bishop Lifting Products.

All-Lifts marks Bishop's eighth acquisition since 2012 as part of Bishop's ongoing strategy to build the company into the country's leading provider of lifting products and services. Through scale and an expanding geographic footprint, Bishop will be able to deliver even greater service and lifting solutions to customers. Including All-Lifts, Bishop has 26 locations across the country offering a full line of lifting products and services. All-Lifts will continue to operate with its full workforce.

"We're excited about our first acquisition with our new partner Altamont Capital and to continue our successful strategy of building Bishop through acquisitions and sound business strategies," said Harold King, President of Bishop Lifting Products. "All-Lifts has a rich history as a family-owned and -operated business and we are proud to welcome Brian Dewey into the Bishop Lifting family, working with him to continue his family's legacy and leaning on him and his team to help fuel the growth of our combined platform. All-Lifts will be a great addition to our footprint in New York and the Northeast as we continue to build out our national footprint and continue our focus on high quality products and customer service."

"All-Lifts is a family business at its core and we are excited to join Bishop to continue the work we've been doing for decades," said Brian Dewey of All-Lifts and newly appointed Northeast Regional Vice President for Bishop Lifting. "Bishop is a great home for All-Lifts and we are confident that they will be a great steward of our family's legacy. We will be even stronger as part of the Bishop team and look forward to accessing their national reach and broad set of products and services to better serve our current customers and add new customers."

About Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Bishop Lifting Products, Inc. (BLP) is one of the largest providers of wire rope, slings, rigging, and related products in the United States. Bishop's dedicated employees help leading companies across all industries solve their lifting and industrial needs. With over 25 branches located strategically across the country, customers have the advantage of accessing Bishop's large breadth of products from any location. In addition to Bishop, the BLP family of brands includes Delta Rigging and Tools, Morgan City Rentals, Matex, Woods Logging, American Wire Rope and Sling, Western Sling, and Louisiana Crane.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential.

Media Contact:

