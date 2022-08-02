Sapphire Announces Acquisition of CLEANCOR

CONROE, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Gas Solutions (Sapphire), a Conroe, Texas-based natural gas solutions provider, announced the acquisition of CLEANCOR Holdings LLC (CLEANCOR), from SEACOR Holdings Inc. (SEACOR) today.

SGS CC Acquisition (PRNewswire)

The acquisition of CLEANCOR complements Sapphire's strategy to provide CNG, LNG, and RNG as a primary fuel source.

CLEANCOR is a California-based service provider of compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and hydrogen solutions for industrial, commercial, transportation, and pipeline infrastructure customers across the United States. This move not only expands Sapphire's footprint into the western United States, but it also increases the equipment fleet capacity and provides added service offerings, such as natural gas fueling for the transportation markets.

"The acquisition of CLEANCOR is a natural fit for both companies and will significantly enhance Sapphire's service footprint and capabilities across North America," said Sam Thigpen, CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions. "We are excited about this acquisition and look forward to continuing the service excellence both companies' customers have come to know."

"I am excited for the combination of CLEANCOR with Sapphire given the complementary fit of the two companies," said Jeff Woods, CEO of CLEANCOR Energy Solutions. "I have tremendous respect for Sam and the Sapphire team and look forward to contributing to the smooth transition of our current operations and growth opportunities."

The acquisition of CLEANCOR complements Sapphire's strategy to provide CNG, LNG, and RNG as a primary and often cleaner fuel source for many different end-users.

About Sapphire Gas Solutions

Sapphire Gas Solutions is a premier energy management company that provides compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquefied natural gas solutions to industrial, utility, manufacturing, and other end-use applications across the United States.

About CLEANCOR

CLEANCOR provides compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquefied natural gas solutions to industrial, utility, transportation, manufacturing, agricultural, and other end-use applications across North America.

About SEACOR

SEACOR is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions.

Sapphire Gas Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sapphire Gas Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sapphire Gas Solutions