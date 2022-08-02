Former Gorilla Group Exec Ryan Noel Joins Hero Digital to lead Growth and Alliances

Hero Digital adds industry leader to fuel Hero's growth and strengthen technology alliances

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital , a leading digital customer experience transformation company, announced today it has hired industry leader Ryan Noel as Senior Vice President of Growth and Alliances to accelerate Hero's growth and bolster its technology alliances. Recognized for his expertise in digital experience, technology, and business development, Noel will lead Hero Digital's growth activities across the company and further strengthen the company's technology alliance partnerships.

Hero Digital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hero Digital) (PRNewswire)

"I am thoroughly excited to join Hero at a time when Clients are focused on transforming their businesses, relying on partners to craft seamless experiences while delivering on business goals in a time of unprecedented change," said Noel. "Hero is the right partner at the right time when digital transformation is mission critical for brands that want customer-centric experiences enabled by great DX, Commerce, Marketing, Data and Cloud technologies."

During Noel's time as Chief Growth Officer of Gorilla Group (A Wunderman Thompson company), he oversaw all aspects of their go-to-market strategies and technology alliances, exponentially growing top line revenue throughout his tenure. His adept knowledge of the digital and commerce space fostered powerful executive technology alliances that earned many Partner of the Year awards. Building on his previous accomplishments, Noel will bring his proven experience to further Hero Digital's momentum.

"We are thrilled to have Ryan join Hero Digital at a time of tremendous opportunity," said Kenneth Parks, CMO of Hero Digital. "His ability to build successful teams, cultivate deep alliance partnerships, and drive sustainable growth has been recognized throughout the industry. I look forward to seeing the impact his extensive expertise will have on our company's future growth."

Noel's addition to Hero Digital to further drive the company's rapid growth comes after the recent appointments of Erin Lynch as Chief Creative Officer and Linda Jojo to the Board of Directors, solidifying Hero Digital as a leader in digital transformation. For more information about Hero Digital, please visit www.herodigital.com .

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is a leading digital customer experience company leveraging strategy, design, technology, marketing, and data, to solve the critical digital business transformation needs of the Fortune 1000. Hero Digital helps brands like Comcast, U.S. Bank, Salesforce, Twitter, UnitedHealthcare, and TD Ameritrade Institutional invent, transform, and perform to deliver new value for people and for business.

