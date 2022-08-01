REGENXBIO to Host Conference Call on August 3 to Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operational Highlights

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and recent operational highlights.

Listeners can register for the webcast via this link. Analysts wishing to participate in the question and answer session should use this link. A replay of the webcast will be available via the company's investor website approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. Those who plan on particpating are advised to join 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates, including late-stage and commercial programs, in multiple therapeutic areas. REGENXBIO is committed to a "5x'25" strategy to progress five AAV Therapeutics from our internal pipeline and licensed programs into pivotal-stage or commercial products by 2025.

Contacts:

Dana Cormack

Corporate Communications

dcormack@regenxbio.com

Investors:

Chris Brinzey

ICR Westwicke

339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

