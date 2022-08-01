JAMES RODRIGUEZ APPOINTED ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES' PRESIDENT AND CEO

Luxury Expedition Cruise Line to Elevate Communication and Trade Outreach Strategy with Appointment of Cruise-Industry Veteran

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Rodriguez has been named President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages and takes the helm of the new luxury adventure cruise line today. Bringing more than 20 years of proven success in the industry, James joins the company at a pivotal time of brand development and growth. With the successful launch of World Navigator and the upcoming November launch of the brand's much anticipated second vessel, World Traveller, James' extensive experience in the areas of sales, marketing, operations, human resources and guest experience will be essential in propelling the brand forward in the areas of innovation, trade partnerships and guest acquisition. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

James A. Rodriguez is named President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages (PRNewswire)

"James' entrepreneurial experience in helping build and market successful brands will be a key advantage as we continue to introduce our new brand to the North American market," said Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest Holdings, parent company of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "James has an unwavering passion for the cruise industry and a reputation for being a champion of travel advisors. We are confident that, under James' leadership, Atlas Ocean Voyages will be the best small luxury expeditions cruise line in short order."

"This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I am deeply honored to be joining the Atlas team," said James. "Only one year in service, Atlas is already an established cruise brand with elegantly designed expedition ships that sail to bucket-list destinations and an exceptional staff and crew who deliver excellent service. Looking forward, we will continue to build upon that success by further enhancing the guest experience aboard our luxurious ships. In addition, we are committed to strengthening and expanding our relationships with the trade community, as we highly value our travel partners and are grateful for their support in recommending Atlas."

James began his cruise industry career with Crystal Cruises and subsequently joined Oceania Cruises in 2003 as a key founding team member. At Oceania, he served as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing and helped build the brand in the areas of omni-channel marketing, sales, corporate communications, loyalty programs, guest services, new product development, sustainability initiatives and corporate philanthropy.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a small-ship, luxury expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching November 2022, both feature 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms, and are the line's first two small expedition ships bringing travelers to smaller, authentic, and exclusive locales. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join the fleet through 2024.

