Cetera Welcomes Numerica Credit Union

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Numerica Credit Union will convert its investment program to the Cetera Financial Institutions (CFI) community. The Washington-state based credit union currently manages $200 million and was formerly affiliated with CUSO Financial Services (CFS), a full-service broker dealer that specializes in serving credit unions. Numerica will take advantage of Cetera's investment services programs, including growth resources, tools and technology, and collaborate with Cetera senior management to better serve Numerica members.

"Working with institutions with the caliber and strong offering of Numerica's is a testament to Cetera's solutions and long-term vision for CFI," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera's financial institutions community. "We're thrilled to welcome Numerica to the Cetera family and to create new opportunities for its members to achieve their version of financial wellbeing."

The Cetera Financial Institutions partnership provides Numerica access to a wide array of tools, technologies, and solutions, including AdviceWorks® – Cetera's award-winning platform for financial professionals and members – and Growth360, Cetera's peer-based methodology that helps financial professionals learn from and incorporate the successes of their fastest-growing peers.

"Cetera has a long-standing reputation for helping banks and credit unions offer innovative investment services and solutions," said Carla Cicero, Numerica president and CEO. "We are confident that Cetera and Numerica coming together will bring even more value to our members."

"Whether someone is looking to invest, gain financial confidence, or build a retirement plan – our members' financial well-being and security is our first priority," said Nancy Almond, senior vice president, Program Manager at Numerica. "Cetera's industry experience and track record will assist our Numerica Financial Services team to become best in class."

Since 1983, Cetera Financial Institutions (CFI) has set the industry standard for serving bank and credit union wealth management programs. It empowers financial institutions to deepen their client connections and expand their services in meeting their clients' full lifecycle needs. The team's unmatched knowledge of supporting the unique needs of financial institutions means its organizations have access to client-centric capabilities to deliver a superior and collaborative experience, along with robust technology and tools designed specifically for banks and credit unions. This is the fourth relationship CFI has formed with a financial institution this year, and comes on the heels of PyraMax Bank joining Cetera from LPL.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

• Not FDIC/NCUSIF Insured • No Bank/Credit Union Guarantee • May Lose Value

• Not a deposit • Not insured by any federal government agency

About Numerica Credit Union

Headquartered in Spokane Valley, Numerica has more than 165,000 members throughout Eastern Washington, Central Washington, and North Idaho. The credit union manages more than $3.3 billion in assets. It offers a full line of financial products and services, including mortgages and business products, and is committed to giving back 5 percent of its earnings to the community each year. Numerica is federally insured by NCUA and an Equal Housing Opportunity lender. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works or worships in the state of Washington or North Idaho.

