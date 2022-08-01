Cardinal Health Names Michelle Greene as Chief Information Officer

Greene previously served as SVP of EIT for the company's Pharmaceutical Segment

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that Michelle Greene has been named chief information officer. Greene will report to CEO, Mike Kaufmann and join the company's executive committee.

"Michelle is a proven leader with a wealth of experience across multiple industries," said Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health. "Innovation is core to our business and we believe under Michelle's leadership, we will continue to make advancements to best serve our customers and their patients."

Greene started with Cardinal Health in 2021 as SVP of EIT for the company's Pharmaceutical Segment. In that role, she developed IT strategy tailored to the segment's business objectives. Prior to joining Cardinal Health, Greene was CIO and VP of IT for Masco Corporation and spent nearly a decade with Johnson Controls, serving in several executive positions, including VP of IT.

Greene holds a master's degree in Information Science from Florida State University and earned an executive certificate of international business from the Wharton School. She has received numerous awards, including the Top 25 Most Influential Black Women of Business, and is an active member of multiple non-profit boards.

