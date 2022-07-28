Legion to Senate: Stay until PACT Act is passed

INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader of the nation's largest organization of U.S. military veterans today called on the Senate to stay in Washington until the PACT Act is on its way to the president's desk. The measure would provide VA health-care services and benefits for millions who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, contaminated water, atomic radiation and other toxic substances while serving the U.S. Armed Forces.

"The American Legion has fought for decades to bring health-care relief, accountability and VA disability benefits for veterans and families harmed by deadly contamination while in military service," American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard said. "The fight for passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act – the most comprehensive relief package for exposed veterans in history – is not over. No matter what it takes, the Senate, must get back to work now and pass the PACT Act. It has already passed both chambers of Congress in a bipartisan manner, and there is no reason that veterans with serious medical conditions should be denied access any longer to the health care they rightfully deserve. We call on the Senate to stay in Washington until the PACT Act is on its way to the president's desk. Veterans who suffer from toxic exposure were not allowed to walk away from unfinished missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Senate should likewise not be allowed to walk away from this unfinished business."

The American Legion , the nation's largest veterans organization, is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Nearly 1.8 million members in more than 12,500 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

