GenXys Extends North American Market Coverage as Global Experts Confirm Need for Tools to Enable Pharmacogenetics

VANCOUVER, Canada, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenXys, the award-winning global leader in precision prescribing software with embedded pharmacogenetic (PGx) capability, recently solidified deals with three North American laboratory companies – Inagene, SRx Health and Immunogenomics of Texas. Two of these labs use the cutting-edge Agena Bioscience MassARRAY® System genetic testing platform, which works seamlessly with the GenXys agnostic platform.

"By teaming up with leading laboratories, GenXys' solutions are volumizing pharmacogenetics and enabling this important patient data set to be integrated into mainstream clinical practice in a meaningful and useable way for precision prescribing," says Karl Pringle, CEO of GenXys. "All signs point to the societal necessity of implementing pharmacogenetic testing. Smart clinical decision support software is required to ensure successful adoption across multiple populations to improve patient safety and remove prescribing inequality."

The need for clinical PGx testing has been emphasized by stakeholders that include legislators, litigation settlements, and most recently by the former Chairman of the United Kingdom's National Health Service, Lord David Prior. Additionally, at a recent GenXys webinar, Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed said: "I don't see pharmacogenetics as something that is going to be static. It's just one piece of the puzzle. I see pharmacogenomics expanding in many different ways with new drug targets, new sorts of variants being identified, but the use of polygenic risk scores as well as part of pharmacogenomics in the future."

GenXys' precision prescribing software with embedded PGx has been designed to be PGx test agnostic, meaning any molecular lab offering PGx testing can have the data flow into the GenXys platform in conjunction with other patient factors, which in turn informs a doctor or pharmacist to what the safest and most effective medication options are. The software is easy to implement and the benefit provided is immense to all stakeholders in the delivery of healthcare.

Adverse drug reactions (ADR) are unintended, harmful, and potentially fatal reactions resulting from the use of certain medications, and they are the top five leading causes of death in every major western country. Research in the USA and the UK shows that between 5-10% of patients experience ADR during or after hospital care, regardless of any prevention methods taken. With proper use of PGx embedded in precision prescribing software, these ADRs can be prevented and reduced.

GenXys, with a presence across North America, provides the world's most comprehensive precision prescribing solutions with embedded pharmacogenetics to solve one of healthcare's biggest challenges: inappropriate ("trial-and-error") prescribing. GenXys' clinical decision support software suite is in use by major insurance providers, health systems, and pharmacies across North America. Ongoing global clinical studies are paving the way into geographical markets to enable GenXys to realize its vision of powering every prescription with its software to increase patient safety, improve population health, and reduce healthcare costs.

