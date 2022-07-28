FAIRMONT HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF FAIRMONT THE BREAKERS, LONG BEACH

Continuing the luxury brand's expansion in the U.S., the high-end property will debut in 2023 as Long Beach's first luxury boutique hotel, restoring one of California's most storied properties to its original grandeur

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of world leading hospitality group Accor, in partnership with Long Beach-based investment and development group Pacific6, today announced the redevelopment of the iconic Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, California. A timeless feature of the Long Beach skyline, Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach has a character and soul all its own. Originally opened in the roaring twenties as a lavish hotel on the waterfront, The Breakers was a sought-after destination for celebrities and dignitaries, including Elizabeth Taylor, Cary Grant, Babe Ruth and Clark Gable, among other Hollywood stars. The historic property is currently undergoing a significant restoration and redevelopment, and is slated to reopen in 2023 as Long Beach's first luxury boutique hotel.

Pictured at a party announcing Fairmont's investment in The Breakers Long Beach, from left: Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia; John Molina, Founding Partner of Pacific6 Enterprises, Todd Lemmis, Founding Partner of Pacific6 and Chair of the Board for the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB); and Ben Cadwell, COO, Accor North & Central Americas. (Photograph Courtesy Long Beach CVB) (PRNewswire)

The reimagined Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach will feature high-end accommodations and amenities, including 185 boutique hotel rooms and suites; a rooftop pool and terrace overlooking the Terrace Theater Plaza; an open-air rooftop lounge and bar with 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and Los Angeles basin; a lavish two-story spa, wellness and fitness center; a live jazz club and music lounge; and more than 12,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and function space. The hotel's culinary program will include five innovative food & beverage venues, including the reopening of the famed Sky Room restaurant.

"We are honored to play a role in the exciting redevelopment of Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach. Fairmont and Accor are committed to growing our unique collection of hotels in the region, and we are thrilled to add this landmark property to our North American portfolio," said Heather McCrory, CEO, Accor North & Central America. "Fairmont is renowned for the brand's iconic, history-making properties, and The Breakers now becomes a part of that global legacy. The project will set the standard for luxury hospitality in Long Beach, bringing to life a vibrant and thriving destination appealing to locals and visitors alike. The timing is also ideal to add a third standout Fairmont property in Los Angeles, in advance of the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and Summer Olympics in 2028."

With more than 80 locations around the globe, and a record-breaking pipeline under development, Fairmont boasts some of the most renowned hotel addresses in the world, including The Plaza in New York City and The Savoy in London, both Fairmont managed hotels. Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach joins a growing collection of luxury properties in California, including the recently reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles; seaside standout Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica; Forbes 5-star triple threat Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego; historic Bay icon Claremont Club & Spa, A Fairmont Hotel; and the brand's original hotel, flagship Fairmont San Francisco. Other notable properties that will soon join the exceptional Fairmont brand portfolio include Fairmont La Paz Puerta Cortés Resort and Residences in Mexico, Fairmont Phoenix and Fairmont Orlando. Fairmont hotels are a place of occasion, offering world-class dining, luxurious rooms, thoughtful service and unforgettable experiences in beautiful locations.

"The Breakers is an iconic piece of our city's history and I couldn't be more excited to see it restored to a world-class hotel," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. "Having a company and brand like Fairmont Hotels in Long Beach speaks to the strength of our local economy and I'm looking forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring to the city."

"Pacific6 invested in The Breakers out of love and a desire to restore one of Long Beach's most storied properties to its original grandeur, and a drive to create the most memorable, high-end luxury hotel in one of the city's most sought-after locations," said John Molina, Founding Partner of Pacific6. "Fairmont has a long and successful history in operating luxury hotels and is the perfect partner to bring The Breakers, Long Beach to life. We are excited to work together as we return this historic landmark to its former glory."

Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach is located on Ocean Boulevard in the city of Long Beach, which serves as a major destination for tourism and other leisure travel as well as a hub for regional commercial activity. The area is known for its waterfront attractions, such as the RMS Queen Mary and the Aquarium of the Pacific, and boasts cultural charms such as Restaurant Row on Pine Avenue and the East Village Arts District. The hotel is adjacent to the Long Beach Convention Center and is a short walk from the Metro Blue Line station, which connects downtown Long Beach to downtown Los Angeles via rail.

"Fairmont's presence in Long Beach allows us to grow both our convention and pleasure travel markets. Previously, certain conventions were not able to choose our destination because we were unable to offer a luxury boutique hotel. In addition, today's travel segment of people looking for unique, intimate, luxury experiences has also grown dramatically," said Steve Goodling, President & CEO of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Fairmont answers the needs of both of these sectors for us and will help Long Beach continue to grow in its tourism marketing and sales."

The project will bring together a world-class team of architects and designers to develop a stunning luxury hotel. The property's renovation will be a major economic benefit to Long Beach, providing employment opportunities to more than 1,500 during the redevelopment, and more than 230 hospitality jobs upon reopening.

Fairmont is part of Accor, the second largest operator of luxury hotels in the world. Additional luxury brands in the Accor portfolio include Raffles, Orient Express, Sofitel, and many more. Upon its opening, Fairmont The Breakers, Long Beach will join ALL - Accor Live Limitless, Accor's award-winning lifestyle loyalty program.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite–an unrivaled portfolio of more than 80 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations–places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,300 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL – Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

About Pacific6 Enterprises

Pacific6 is a Long Beach, California-based investment and development partnership, capitalized at $200 million, that seeks projects offering unique potential for economic and social advancement, and which will have a positive and lasting impact on people and their communities. Since its founding, the company has invested its resources in numerous socially conscious projects, including the renovation and revitalization of historic landmark properties, green initiatives to address climate change, aquaculture ventures to sustainably feed future generations, medical technologies to assist with current and future pandemics, independent media agencies to provide hyperlocal journalism, and more.

The announcement party for Fairmont The Breakers Long Beach featured a 1920s-theme as a callback to the hotel's heyday as a hotspot for Hollywood celebrities.

The Breakers Long Beach originally opened in 1926, and is now under redevelopment by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts and Pacific6 Enterprises.

Ben Cadwell, COO, Accor North & Central America, announces the newest Fairmont property, Fairmont The Breakers Long Beach. (Photograph Courtesy Long Beach CVB) (PRNewswire)

Dancers in 1920s-garb entertain guests at the announcement party for Fairmont The Breakers Long Beach. (Photograph courtesy of Long Beach CVB) (PRNewswire)

