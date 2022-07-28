Demand for Inter-Company Collaboration Is Driving New Unified Communications Platform Offerings

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Unified Communications as a Service Platform Emotional Footprint Report, naming six providers as Champions.

UCaaS Emotional Footprint (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) software delivers communication services on a single unified platform over the cloud, with features that include email, video conferencing, instant messaging, and file sharing. UCaaS platforms have become a critical piece of software for remote work, ushered in by the pandemic. Organizations are now adopting inter-company collaboration, where guest accounts are easily available for external contacts without interfering with company policy, security, or compliance.

"As voice functionalities become table stakes features, the key differentiators between UCaaS vendors often come down to the quality of their customer relationships and the ability to deliver," says Thomas Randall, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group and UCaaS analyst. "Vendors competing to provide one hundred percent uptime are a reflection of the post-pandemic world. Hybrid and remote work have become the default mode of working, and there is significant value for UCaaS vendors to provide the connection between employees for voice, video, and messaging."

To support businesses selecting their next Unified Communications as a Service solution, SoftwareReviews has identified the top UCaaS software providers based on verified survey data collected from 917 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint due to their expectational customer service feedback

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Unified Communications as a Service Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate Unified Communications as a Service software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' UCaaS dedicated category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SoftwareReviews Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews