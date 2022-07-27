BOGO deal is good through Zaxby's app all day long on July 29

ATHENS, Ga., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with a special 'Buy One, Get One' Boneless Wings Meal when ordering through the Zaxby's app. The offer is valid all day long Friday, July 29, while supplies last. Zaxby's Boneless Wings Meal features five tender, tasty boneless wings tossed in one of eight different sauces and is served with Texas Toast, crinkle fries and Ranch sauce.

Zaxby’s celebrates National Chicken Wing Day with Boneless Wings Meal. BOGO deal is good through Zaxby’s app all day long on July 29, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Zaxby's is known for our signature sauces and Fingerz, but our wings are second to none. What better occasion than National Chicken Wing Day to celebrate with not one, but two Boneless Wings Meals," said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing & strategy officer at Zaxby's. "Given our obsession with serving great chicken to our guests, we want everyone to enjoy our wings this Friday. When you order a Boneless Wings Meal through the Zaxby's app or online, you'll get another boneless wing meal FREE."

From the famous Zax Sauce that started it all to Tongue Torch for those that appreciate heat with their wings, Zaxby's offers eight signature tossing sauce options to choose from.

To redeem the Boneless Wings Meal offer, customers have to download the app on Google Play or the App Store and place an order for two Boneless Wings Meals on July 29. Upon checkout, one will be discounted. The offer can be redeemed on the Zaxby's app or online and is valid on July 29 only.

Guests who want to experience Zaxby's nationally recognized loyalty program and redeem more rewards can sign up online at zaxbys.com .

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich has won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

+1.423.494.3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

(PRNewsfoto/Zaxby's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zaxby's