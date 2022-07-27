Oracle Recognized as Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises

Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP positioned as highest in "Ability to Execute" and furthest on "Completeness of Vision" in service-centric cloud ERP market analysis

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). The Magic Quadrant, which evaluated 10 providers, recognized Oracle as a Leader for its "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision". A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

According to the Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises report, "Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how service-centric ERP systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear Ability to Execute this vision through products, services, and go-to-market strategies."

"Oracle Cloud ERP is the only proven solution on the market that has the product depth and vertical breadth to meet the unique industry needs of our customers." said Rondy Ng, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "We believe the Gartner recognition highlights the trust placed in us by our service-centric customers for their digital back-office transformations and underscores their successes in overcoming unprecedented global challenges to thrive and prosper by leveraging continuous innovation from our SaaS."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, a complete set of cloud applications designed and built for changing customer needs, Oracle Cloud ERP allows organizations to quickly optimize their business with touchless operations, predictive insights, and embedded collaboration features. With machine learning, artificial intelligence, and customer-driven innovations added every 90 days, Oracle Cloud ERP helps organizations increase efficiency, embrace new business models, respond to shifting market conditions and capitalize on new opportunities.

Over 11,000 organizations turn to Oracle Cloud ERP and Cloud HCM applications to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing. Oracle Cloud HCM delivers market leading capabilities for human resources, talent management, workforce management, payroll, and the award winning employee experience platform, Oracle ME. These self-updating platforms provide customers with the industry's most advanced technologies every 90 days, giving organizations the ability to build, innovate, automate, adapt, and leverage new business opportunities on-demand.

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for its finance applications. Oracle was named a Leader for the third successive time in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises and was ranked a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises" for the fifth straight year. Additionally, Oracle was named a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner ® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions. Finally, Oracle was named a Leader for the sixth successive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises.

