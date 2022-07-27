M/I Homes Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

2022 Second Quarter Highlights:

Revenue increased 8% to $1.0 billion , a second quarter record

Pre-tax income increased 29% to $182 million , an all-time quarter record

Net income, an all-time quarter record, increased 27% to $137 million ( $4.79 per diluted share) from 2021's $108 million ( $3.58 per diluted share)

Homes delivered decreased 6% to 2,133 and average sales price increased 16% to $477,000

New contracts of 1,820, down 20% with average community count down 8%

Backlog units decreased 5% to 5,213

Backlog sales value increased 9% to $2.7 billion , a second quarter record

Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.8 billion , a 24% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $66

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 28% compared to 31% at June 30, 2021

Return on equity improved to 27%

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company reported pre-tax income of $182.2 million and net income of $136.8 million, or $4.79 per diluted share. This compares to pre-tax income of $141.3 million and net income of $107.6 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income increased 19% to $228.7 million, or $7.93 per diluted share, compared to $192.5 million, or $6.43 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.

Homes delivered in 2022's second quarter decreased 6% to 2,133 homes. This compares to 2,258 homes delivered in 2021's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased 8% to 3,956 from 2021's deliveries of 4,277. New contracts for the second quarter of 2022 decreased 20% over 2021's 2,267 new contracts. For the first six months of 2022, new contracts decreased 19% to 4,334 compared to 5,376 in 2021. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2022 had a total sales value of $2.7 billion, a 9% increase from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2022 decreased 5% to 5,213 homes, with an average sales price of $519,000. At June 30, 2021, backlog sales value was $2.5 billion, with backlog units of 5,488 and an average sales price of $454,000. M/I Homes had 168 communities at June 30, 2022 compared to 175 communities at June 30, 2021. The Company's cancellation rate was 11% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 7% in the second quarter of 2021.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "At a time of rapidly changing market conditions, we had a very strong quarter highlighted by record quarterly net income of $137 million, 27% better than a year ago, and a 34% increase in earnings per diluted share. These record earnings resulted in our return on equity improving to 27%. Our revenues increased 8% to a second quarter record $1 billion, with gross margins improving by 220 basis points to 27.3%, and SG&A improving by 70 basis points to 9.7%, all leading to a pretax income margin of 17.5%. Our backlog sales value at June 30 increased 9% to a second quarter record $2.7 billion."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "During the quarter, we began experiencing a moderation in demand due to the unprecedented rapid rise in interest rates and continued inflationary pressures across the economy. Clearly, there is growing uncertainty on a number of fronts and choppy market conditions may persist for some time. Still, our financial condition is very strong. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $1.8 billion, an increase of 24% over last year, book value of $66 per share, cash of $189 million, zero borrowings on our $550 million credit facility, and a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 28%. Additionally, housing fundamentals remain solid with an undersupply of available homes and favorable demographics. Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned to manage through these changing and uncertain times given the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, record backlog sales value, diverse product offerings and well-located communities."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through July 2023.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions", "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 New contracts 1,820

2,267

4,334

5,376 Average community count 172

181

173

188 Cancellation rate 11 %

7 %

9 %

7 % Backlog units 5,213

5,488

5,213

5,488 Backlog sales value $ 2,706,586

$ 2,489,926

$ 2,706,586

$ 2,489,926 Homes delivered 2,133

2,258

3,956

4,277 Average home closing price $ 477

$ 411

$ 468

$ 404















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 1,017,906

$ 927,506

$ 1,851,069

$ 1,725,785 Land revenue 3,374

4,899

6,911

5,747 Total homebuilding revenue $ 1,021,280

$ 932,405

$ 1,857,980

$ 1,731,532















Financial services revenue 19,374

28,635

43,485

58,284 Total revenue $ 1,040,654

$ 961,040

$ 1,901,465

$ 1,789,816















Cost of sales - operations 756,367

719,672

1,404,069

1,346,257 Gross margin $ 284,287

$ 241,368

$ 497,396

$ 443,559 General and administrative expense 55,216

49,078

103,999

94,283 Selling expense 46,206

50,576

87,627

96,265 Operating income $ 182,865

$ 141,714

$ 305,770

$ 253,011 Other income (1)

(35)

(17)

(195) Interest expense 693

452

1,364

1,628 Income before income taxes $ 182,173

$ 141,297

$ 304,423

$ 251,578 Provision for income taxes 45,335

33,690

75,746

59,105 Net income $ 136,838

$ 107,607

$ 228,677

$ 192,473















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 4.88

$ 3.68

$ 8.10

$ 6.60 Diluted $ 4.79

$ 3.58

$ 7.93

$ 6.43















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 28,041

29,271

28,231

29,144 Diluted 28,590

30,093

28,826

29,935

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

June 30,

2022

2021 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 188,755

$ 371,806 Mortgage loans held for sale 194,450

172,760 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,136,380

833,665 Land held for sale 10,524

3,840 Homes under construction 1,514,965

1,095,585 Other inventory 154,396

143,379 Total Inventory $ 2,816,265

$ 2,076,469







Property and equipment - net 36,150

23,997 Investments in joint venture arrangements 55,625

32,833 Operating lease right-of-use assets 52,328

52,085 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 10,251

6,183 Other assets 123,100

108,879 Total Assets $ 3,493,324

$ 2,861,412







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2025 - net $ —

$ 247,873 Senior notes due 2028 - net 395,718

394,944 Senior notes due 2030 - net 296,109

— Notes payable - other 1,001

4,126 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 692,828

$ 646,943







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 194,602

167,119 Total Debt $ 887,430

$ 814,062







Accounts payable 329,384

221,909 Operating lease liabilities 53,058

52,450 Other liabilities 405,185

306,447 Total Liabilities $ 1,675,057

$ 1,394,868







Shareholders' Equity 1,818,267

1,466,544 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,493,324

$ 2,861,412







Book value per common share $ 65.50

$ 50.02 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 28 %

31 %





(1) Includes $1.2 million and $0.5 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 9,214

$ 98,633

$ 78,540

$ 173,801 Cash used in investing activities $ (4,829)

$ (13,386)

$ (11,463)

$ (12,763) Cash used in financing activities $ (34,236)

$ (6,341)

$ (114,690)

$ (50,042)















Land/lot purchases $ 120,667

$ 150,271

$ 214,615

$ 242,629 Land development spending $ 106,543

$ 86,425

$ 207,240

$ 157,620 Land sale revenue $ 3,374

$ 4,899

$ 6,911

$ 5,747 Land sale gross profit $ 591

$ 926

$ 1,558

$ 1,176















Financial services pre-tax income $ 8,667

$ 17,976

$ 21,722

$ 37,669

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 136,838

$ 107,607

$ 228,677

$ 192,473 Add:













Provision for income taxes 45,335

33,690

75,746

59,105 Interest income (750)

(543)

(1,307)

(268) Interest amortized to cost of sales 7,536

9,438

14,863

17,643 Depreciation and amortization 4,286

4,124

8,474

8,234 Non-cash charges 2,018

2,141

3,849

4,243 Adjusted EBITDA $ 195,263

$ 156,457

$ 330,302

$ 281,430





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,









%











% Region 2022

2021

Change



2022

2021

Change Northern 722

884

(18) %



1,912

2,190

(13) % Southern 1,098

1,383

(21) %



2,422

3,186

(24) % Total 1,820

2,267

(20) %



4,334

5,376

(19) %



HOMES DELIVERED

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,









%











% Region 2022

2021

Change



2022

2021

Change Northern 1,000

961

4 %



1,760

1,762

— % Southern 1,133

1,297

(13) %



2,196

2,515

(13) % Total 2,133

2,258

(6) %



3,956

4,277

(8) %



BACKLOG

June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 2,042

$ 1,036

$ 507,000



2,243

$ 1,050

$ 468,000 Southern 3,171

$ 1,670

$ 527,000



3,245

$ 1,440

$ 444,000 Total 5,213

$ 2,706

$ 519,000



5,488

$ 2,490

$ 454,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY

June 30, 2022



June 30, 2021

Lots Lots Under





Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total



Owned Contract Total Northern 7,601 7,764 15,365



6,655 8,344 14,999 Southern 17,196 15,285 32,481



11,608 17,433 29,041 Total 24,797 23,049 47,846



18,263 25,777 44,040

